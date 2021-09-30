News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'He is a sponge' - Lynn boss on star midfielder

Chris Lakey

Published: 1:46 PM September 30, 2021   
Ethan Coleman's shot from the edge of the box was blocked by the defender

Ethan Coleman is available after suspension for King's Lynn Town's trip to Maidenhead - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town's Ethan Coleman has been tipped for a big future in the game. 

The Linnets midfielder returns on Saturday after serving a one-match suspension for collecting five yellow cards in his first seven games of the season. 

It means he missed the disappointing 4-1 defeat at Altrincham on Tuesday – and manager Ian Culverhouse will be pleased to have him back in the fold for another difficult away game, at Maidenhead. 

Coleman made nine appearances for Lynn last season on loan from Brackley - one of the many players who came in to help the club see out the season. It seemed likely he would move on during the summer with a number of EFL clubs – Lincoln City included – after his signature. But he chose to return to The Walks, much to Culverhouse’s delight. 

“I think Ethan has got a hell of a future,” said the Linnets boss. “It is a testament to him to come back here as well because I know he was tempted with a lot of offers after the month or two he had here. 

“But he wanted to learn, he is a sponge, everything is about developing his game and going that extra step. The way he has performed I think he has a hell of a path ahead of him.” 

Culverhouse can ill afford to lose one of his better players, but the nature of Coleman’s defensive midfield role means he is always living on the disciplinary edge. 

“He is being punished every time he goes to the floor,” said Culverhouse. “That is part of his game. He will learn as he goes along. He breaks a lot of things up for us, sits in front of the back four or five and is a good shield for us in there and that is a massive part of his game.” 

Culverhouse will hope defender Pierce Bird is available to face Maidenhead, especially as Tyler Denton limped off in midweek, leaving Lynn down to 10 men – a spell in which they conceded two more goals. 

The Linnets are one place off the bottom of the table, three points behind Maidenhead, who are 18th. 

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

