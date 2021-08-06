Round-up: Linnets boss happy ... so far

Published: 12:00 PM August 6, 2021

Ian Culverhouse says King’s Lynn Town are in a good place as preparations for the new National League season continue this weekend - but insist there’s more work to do.

Lynn head to Alfreton Town on Saturday afternoon, buoyed by a 1-0 home win over Championship side Peterborough United in midweek.

“I’m pleased, really pleased,” the Linnets boss told the club's YouTube channel. “We had some really good moments in the game. It’s the end of the fourth week of six and I think we are in a good place, physically and tactically.

“We’ve got a lot more detail to give the players, but I was pleased with their intake on the information and the detail we are giving them. They are trying to implement that in games, which is pleasing. We are not the finished article by any means, but we are making the right steps.”

New defender Dan Bowry misses out at Alfreton because of a bruised toe, Michael Clunan is a week away from fitness, Munashe Sundire could play a part while midfield maestro is still building up his match fitness.

FA Cup

After just a week of Thurlow Nunn Premier league games, it’s the glory of the cup on offer on Saturday.

Wroxham, who have won their opening two league games, have a trip to Mildenhall, who have four points from six.

Norwich United will want to get back to winning ways after defeat at Fakenham in midweek, when they host Long Buckby, from the UCL Premier South.

Fakenham are at Clipbush Park where they face Ely City, while Swaffham are at hone to Walsham-le-Willows.

Thetford Town – hammered 7-2 by Wroxham on Tuesday – are on the road, at Arlesey Town, as are Gorleston, at Brantham, and Mulbarton Wanderers, at Lakenheath. Kirkley & Pakefield host Long Melford.

There’s action in the First Division North, with Great Yarmouth opening their season with a trip to Whittlesey Athletic.

Diss are at home to Wisbech St Mary, Downham Town go to Framlingham, Sheringham visit Huntingdon, and Norwich CBS are at home to Debenham LC. Harleston Town are at home to UEA.

Dereham

The Magpies have a pre-season fixture against Histon at Aldiss Park (3pm). Manager Adam Gusterson has just completed the signing of former Norwich City midfielder Andrew Fisk from Lowestoft Town.



