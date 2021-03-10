Who's furloughed, who's fit and who's injured at King's Lynn Town

Published: 1:39 PM March 10, 2021 Updated: 2:02 PM March 10, 2021

Ian Culverhouse’s first job at training on Thursday will be to conduct a headcount of his last men standing.

The Linnets have been forced into another player search after losing new signing Jak Hickman to a hamstring injury on his debut at Wealdstone on Tuesday.

“It means we have to go out and find another one, from somewhere,” said a clearly dispirited Culverhouse.

King's Lynn Town Kyle Callan-McFadden received treatment from physio Carol Holland after an awkward fall in the first half at Wealdstone and then suffered a knock at the end of the game - Credit: Ian Burt

Kyle Callan-McFaddan was limping at the final whistle leaving Culverhouse clearly concerned he will have just 11 players available for Saturday’s visit of high-flying Sutton United.

Ryan Jarvis, and injured pair Cameron King and Ross Barrows have joined six others on furlough – and with the possibility of more players to be placed on furlough, Culverhouse’s playing stock is looking decidedly thin.





Available: Carey, Clunan, Denton, Fleming, Gyasi, Jackson, Kiwomya, Mair, Callan-McFadden, Mitchell, Payne, Richards, Smith.

Furloughed: Barrows (injured), Brown (injured), Jarvis, Jones (injured), Kelly, King (injured), Marriott, McAuley (injured), Southwell.

Injured: Gash, Hickman,





“It is hard at the moment, it really is – but we keep going, eh?” added the Lynn boss.

“Someone has to do us a favour and lend us someone. It is ridiculous, an absolutely ridiculous situation.”

One of those doing Lynn a favour is former Norwich City striker Simeon Jackson who made his debut off the bench at Wealdstone.

"He has got that quality, he is experienced and will help while he is here and we are pleased to have him – but he is doing us a favour.”

A chat with Culverhouse can easily descend into gallows humour given the extraordinary situation he finds himself in as the club cuts costs to cope with the lack of matchday income.

King's Lynn Town skipper Michael Clunan in action at Wealdstone - Credit: Ian Burt

“That is why you can’t fault these players,” he said after Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat. “Michael Clunan must be the most frustrated man in there but you didn’t see it out there. They have come on and are frustrated they have lost a game. It was both boxes, that is where the game is won and lost and they were better than us in that tonight.”



