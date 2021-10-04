Mazza never an option for Linnets return - Culverhouse

Published: 12:00 PM October 4, 2021

Adam Marriott during his last game in a King's Lynn shirt - against Weymouth in February - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town’s summer rebuild never included plans to bring Adam Marriott back to The Walks.

Marriott is expected to feature for Barnet when they head to Lynn on Tuesday night, having left during the chaotic second half of last season when he joined Eastleigh, rather than be idle while on furlough at Lynn.

The 30-year-old former Norwich City youth team player joined Barnet in the summer, although there were many who hoped he’d return to Lynn, where he spent two and a half years, scoring 66 goals in 99 games and playing a major role in successive promotions up to the National League.

His playing partner up front, Michael Gash, also departed, unable to commit to the full-time model – but manager Ian Culverhouse said Marriott was not in his summer plans

“Never crossed our minds,” said Culverhouse. “He went down to Eastleigh, he wanted the full-time football. Even though we went to full-time football this year it wasn’t an option for us.

“I hope he is welcomed back with open arms – but not too open.”

Culverhouse replaced Gash and Marriott with Gold Omotayo and Junior Morias – although the dark side of Lady Luck has intervened there, with injury and suspension limiting their playing time together.

Morias suffered a hamstring midway through the first half of Saturday’s 3-2 win at Maidenhead United so will miss the Barnet game. Defenders Tyler Denton (hamstring) and Pierce Bird (foot) watched that game from the stands and look set to miss out on Tuesday.

Lynn will be looking to end a string of four successive home defeats and Culverhouse will be hoping the weekend success will prompt some of the ‘missing’ supporters to return to The Walks.

“It would be great to get the place rocking,” he said. “We need it. In times of adversity that’s when we need the fans because they drive us on, and they have previously, and we need them again, we do need them again. Hopefully we can give them something to shout about.”

Lynn’s weekend win saw them move out of the drop zone into 19th, one place and one point ahead of Barnet, who have played one game more. The Bees – under the caretaker management of Dean Brennan following the sacking of Hary Kewell last month - drew 0-0 at home to Halifax on Saturday.



