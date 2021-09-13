OFF: Linnets trip to Altrincham falls victim to Covid
- Credit: Ian Burt
King's Lynn Town's long trip to Altrincham on Tuesday night is off.
The National League game has been postponed because of a case of coronavirus in the home camp.
A statement on Lynn's official web site read: "Please note that tomorrow’s scheduled game against Altrincham has been postponed due to a positive Covid test in the opposition camp. We wish the player involved a speedy recovery and will confirm the new date in due course."
Lynn are without a game this weekend so their next action is at home to Wealdstone on September 25.
Altrincham also posted a statement which read: "Altrincham's next two Vanarama National League fixtures have been postponed after a member of the Robins' first-team squad returned a positive test for Covid-19.
"With a number of players having to self-isolate for 10 days as a consequence of the positive test, the decision was taken to postpone the King's Lynn and Yeovil (Saturday) games and rearrange them at a later date."
