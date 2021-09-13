News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
OFF: Linnets trip to Altrincham falls victim to Covid

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 7:30 PM September 13, 2021   
Ian Culverhouse on the sidelines

King's Lynn Town Ian Culverhouse, whose team are now without a midweek game - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town's long trip to Altrincham on Tuesday night is off.

The National League game has been postponed because of a case of coronavirus in the home camp.

A statement on Lynn's official web site read: "Please note that tomorrow’s scheduled game against Altrincham has been postponed due to a positive Covid test in the opposition camp. We wish the player involved a speedy recovery and will confirm the new date in due course."

Lynn are without a game this weekend so their next action is at home to Wealdstone on September 25.

Altrincham also posted a statement which read: "Altrincham's next two Vanarama National League fixtures have been postponed after a member of the Robins' first-team squad returned a positive test for Covid-19.

"With a number of players having to self-isolate for 10 days as a consequence of the positive test, the decision was taken to postpone the King's Lynn and Yeovil (Saturday) games and rearrange them at a later date."

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

