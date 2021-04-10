Match Report
National League
King's Lynn Town F.C
Carey 39
Chesterfield FC
Tyson 74
Whelan 75
Linnets beaten by quickfire double
- Credit: Ian Burt
Two goals in the space of 60 seconds ended King’s Lynn Town’s resistance.
The Linnets had led through Sonny Carey’s first-half free-kick.
But promotion-chasing Chesterfield laid siege to the Linnets goal for long periods of the second half.
Lynn – with striker Michael Gash on emergency duties after the departure of centre-half Kyle Callan-McFadden 10 minutes before the break – looked to be holding out as the visitors peppered their penalty area.
But two visiting subs turned the game on its head.
Nathan Tyson got the equaliser on 76 minutes and Tom Whelan added a second before Lynn could even think about regrouping.
It was tough on a Linnets team who fielded another new face, midfielder Alex Babos, while striker Kairo Mitchell watched from the stands, having agreed to join Chesterfield in a deal which is expected to be concluded on Monday.
King's Lynn Town: Richardson, Howard, Fleming, Callan-McFadden (Jackson 35), Denton, Coleman, King (Payne 60), Babos (Kiwomya 81), Carey, Gyasi, Gash. Subs not used: Tsaguim, Gascoigne.
Most Read
- 1 Murder suspect arrested after woman found dead at country park
- 2 Peter Crouch drove to Yarmouth while on Norwich loan - and wasn't impressed
- 3 Drivers delivering for Amazon have hundreds of pounds of pay withheld
- 4 Takeaway investigated after boy in hospital with suspected food poisoning
- 5 Norwich takeaway's food poisoning complaint investigation closed
- 6 Former Norwich North MP and champion of city Dr Ian Gibson dies
- 7 Police close section of A11 due to crash
- 8 First holiday flight from Norwich full despite travel uncertainty
- 9 Woman cut from car after crash on A11
- 10 Man fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop partner at hospital
Chesterfield: Smith, Carline, Kerr, Gunning, Maguire, Whittle, Smith (Whelan 56), Weston, Mandeville (Clarke 67), Yussuf (Tyson 56), Asante. Subs not used: Yarney, Dinanga.