King can rule National League, says Lynn boss

Published: 12:12 PM June 26, 2021

Cameron King will return to The Walks for the new season - Credit: Ian Burt

Ian Culverhouse believes Cameron King has the ability to be one of the best players in the National League.

There had been doubts over the former Norwich City youngster's future at The Walks, but Culverhouse says the talented midfielder, who struggled with fitness issues last season, will be back.

“I spoke to Kingy and he was very enthusiastic,” said the Linnets boss. “He has been working really hard and he is in a good place at the moment in his head and really, really looking forward to it, and he is committed to the full-time model as well.

“If we can get him at any level I would say he is one of the best players in this league by far.”

King, Kyle Callan-McFadden and Aarons Jones, who has just signed a new deal, all missed the run-in but will be key to Lynn’s season – as well as newcomers like Ethan Coleman, returning after his short loan spell, and keeper Paul Jones.

“I’m really glad Aaron has committed again,” said Culverhouse. “And I think that (Paul Jones) has gone through the net, I think that is massive signing for us.

“He is vastly experienced and will give us a presence, just that calming influence at the back. He has been there and done it and to have someone like him behind us will benefit the football club.

“I was with him only for a short period when he was with my youth team at Leyton Orient and was an outstanding prospect who was given a really early chance at Exeter which has led him to have a fantastic career and hopefully he will continue.”

Ryan Jarvis on his final day at King's Lynn Town - Credit: Ian Burt

Culverhouse also paid tribute to Michael Gash and Ryan Jarvis, who left at the end of last season, unable to commit to full-time football.

“Absolutely fantastic from the first day they walked in here,” he said. “Both of them have been a massive, massive part of this football club and will probably go down in history as two of the best players this football club has ever had. What they have done for us – Jarvs’s consistency levels, day in, day out, were superb.”

It was Jarvis who helped bring Sonny Carey – who was sold to Blackpool on Friday for a club record fee - to the club from Wroxham two years ago.

“Sonny looked up to him and he developed Sonny as well, and took him under his wing.”

Michael Gash says his goodbyes to the football club - Credit: Ian Burt

“And Gashy has been magnificent hasn’t he? That goal at Warrington (super play-off final) will live in the history books for ever I think. And he has been outstanding. I am so glad we gave the pair of them the send-off we did - I thought it was nice of the football club to do that and I am glad they finished the way they did.”