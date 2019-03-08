Pressure is on King's Lynn admits boss ahead of Wolverhampton clash

Josh Grajczonek will guest for King's Lynn against Wolverhampton Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn are under pressure heading into their vital home meeting with Wolverhampton on Thursday night (7.30pm).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And boss Peter Schroeck wants positivity throughout the team and around the Adrian Flux Arena as the race for the play-offs intensifies.

The Poultec Stars are already without inspirational skipper Robert Lambert who has T4 and T5 vertebrae damage - he's due a scan next week - and GB ace Craig Cook is suspended.

Poole's Aussie ace Josh Grajczonek has agreed to plug the gap left by Cook's absence and the rider replacement facility will operate for Lambert.

You may also want to watch:

Schroeck said: "We would like to thank Josh for coming to the rescue. Our options were limited and we're aware Josh had a rough night when he came here with Poole but he had bike problems which he sorted out.

"We need a positive feel about the place, the rest of the guys did a great job against Ipswich when we won comfortably last week.

"They will have to step up to the plate and I know we are under pressure against a very good Wolverhampton side but we'll be doing our very best, we promise that."

King's Lynn: Robert Lambert R/R, Josh Grajczonek, Michael Palm Toft, Thomas Jorgensen, Erik Riss, Lewis Kerr, Nicklas Porsing.

Wolverhampton: Jacob Thorssell, Luke Becker, Rory Schlein, Nick Morris, Sam Masters, Kyle Howarth, Ryan Douglas.