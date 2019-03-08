Boost for Stars as skipper Lambert declares himself fit for Peterborough test

King's Lynn Stars skipper Robert Lambert is fit to face Peterborough Picture: Ian Burt Archant

Skipper Robert Lambert has handed King's Lynn a boost - by saying he WILL ride in Thursday night's derby clash with Peterborough at the Adrian Flux Arena (7.30pm).

Lambert collided with fellow Poultec Stars man Craig Cook in Saturday's Speedway of Nations World Final in Russia and was ruled out of the second day of racing with a stiff neck.

But he's had physio on his return and he, along with Cook who is nursing a wrist injury, have vowed to race on for their team.

Club co-promoter Dale Allitt said: "I took the call from Robert who was determined to ride - he knows what a big meeting this is for us.

"We cannot afford to slip up at home and both Robert and Craig are determined to do the job for the team. It underlines what remarkable characters they are and I'm sure our fans will show them their appreciation when they take to the track.

"It's a major boost for our manager Peter Schroeck and everyone at the club."

Thomas Jorgensen also makes a welcome return from injury and Nicklas Porsing is back at the club for the first time since 2017.

Peterborough, meanwhile, have booked Poole star Josh Grajczonek as cover for injured skipper Hans Andersen and former Stars man Simon Lambert steps in for Josh Bates at reserve.

The Panthers suffered their fourth straight defeat on Monday when they were thumped 59-31 at Wolverhampton.

A family ticket for the meeting is available for the meeting at just £36 and with the school holidays getting into full swing there will be goodie bags handed out to the children.

Car parking is free, VIP packages at just £50 and visits to the centre to watch the racing are also available by email info@norfolkarena.co.uk.

King's Lynn: Robert Lambert, Michael Palm Toft, Erik Riss, Thomas Jorgensen, Craig Cook, Lewis Kerr, Nicklas Porsing.

Peterborough: Josh Grajczonek, Ty Proctor, Scott Nicholls, Charles Wright, Rohan Tungate, Aaron Summers, Simon Lambert.