The inside line ahead of King's Lynn Stars' big clash at home to Peterborough

There's a huge night of racing for King's Lynn Stars' fans when Peterborough head to west Norfolk

King's Lynn are urging fans to back their play-off bid - starting on Thursday.

Craig Cook will ignore the pain when the Stars face Peterborough Picture: Ian Burt Craig Cook will ignore the pain when the Stars face Peterborough Picture: Ian Burt

The Stars face local rivals Peterborough in a vital Premiership clash at the Adrian Flux Arena and they are offering incentives for fans of all generations.

Craig Cook has suffered a broken bone in his wrist in a horrifying spill with team-mate Robert Lambert in the Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations in Russia - but he's vowed to race through the pain barrier.

Lambert is due to have physio to free up his stiff neck and is expected to ride - and with new signing Nicklas Porsing returning to the side the Poultec Stars will be at full strength.

Co-promoter Dale Allitt said: "The boys have taken knocks but we have a determined bunch here at King's Lynn and Peter (Schroeck) will have them fired up I'm sure.

"It's an important meeting in so many ways, we have to win all our home meetings and pick up points on the road somewhere along the line."

A family ticket costs £36, plus there will be free goodie bags for youngsters and there are opportunities to see racing from the inside of the circuit by arranging in advance.

Car parking is free at the venue and there are catering and bar facilities, plus a souvenir shop.

Fans can also upgrade to a VIP experience for £50 - further details of this and the opportunity to see racing from the middle are available by emailinfo@norfolkarena.co.uk.