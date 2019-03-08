Search

Lambert ruled out of Stars' must-win clash against Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 11:55 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 04 August 2019

King's Lynn chief Peter Schroeck says the East Anglia derby is a must-win fixture as the Poultec Stars take on Ipswich on Monday night (7.30pm).

With the home side looking to maintain their unbeaten record at the Adrian Flux Arena, the Stars' management hope supporters will turn out in force and roar them to victory.

But they will be without number one and British under-21 champion Robert Lambert after the skipper suffered fractured T4 and T5 vertebrae in a crash at the latest round of the Speedway Euro Championship in Torun.

With only a few riders eligible to guest, the Stars have opted to use the rider replacement facility with all the remaining six riders able to take a ride.

Ipswich, meanwhile, have the best away record in the league and travel to Norfolk in the knowledge that they're the only team to take points off King's Lynn at home in the Premiership, after they drew 45-45 in June.

Schroeck said: "It was a little bit of a shock really with the news about Robert Lambert, but it is just something that we have to deal with and it is just another obstacle which has been thrown in our way. Hopefully Robert won't be out too long. We are just going to do things week by week and see how he gets on. I think it is the right decision for him to not ride on Monday because he has got to rest a little bit more.

"I know he is seeing a specialist in Germany who is quite a guru in that sort of thing so, hopefully it will put him straight and with a bit of luck he will be back in a couple of weeks.

"You don't just win a meeting with one rider and I am quite confident that all the boys are going to get stuck in and do their best. They're all capable of winning races and I am quite confident that we will be okay, but we will find out on Monday.

"From the club's point of view we need the fans to back the team. Getting people through the gates boosts the atmosphere around the stadium and we hope they turn out in good numbers and enjoy the evening."

Stars: Robert Lambert R/R, Michael Palm Toft, Erik Riss, Thomas Jorgensen, Craig Cook, Lewis Kerr, Nicklas Porsing.

Ipswich: Chris Harris, Cameron Heeps, Danny King, Jake Allen, Richard Lawson, Edward Kennett, Krystian Pieszczek.

