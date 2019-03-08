Stars eager for revenge over Ipswich in derby clash

Thomas Jorgensen says King's Lynn fans can make a big contribution when the Stars face Ipswich Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyrighted

Thomas Jorgensen has urged supporters to pack the terraces when King’s Lynn take on rivals Ipswich at the Adrian Flux Arena on Monday night (7.30pm).

The Stars return to Norfolk following a confidence-boosting victory at league champions Poole on Thursday.

New boss Peter Schroeck takes charge of his first home meeting in the Supporters’ Cup, standing in for Dale Alllitt who is unwell, with his side looking for revenge after they suffered defeat to the Witches at Foxhall recently.

The visitors, meanwhile, head to Lynn with confidence flowing as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Jorgensen said: “It’s nice have Ipswich in the same league as King’s Lynn and it is credit to Buster Chapman for making it happen because I didn’t know much about the rivalry before they came up into the Premiership, and when we had the first fixture you can see how much it means to the fans.

“We definitely want do better than we did at Foxhall. The whole team were struggling with gating and we couldn’t really get out the start. And that is why we lost the meeting because Ipswich were better at gating, but we are on home shale now – we just need the fans behind us.”

Tru Plant’ Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins is looking for a repeat performance from his riders.

“King’s Lynn did not start the season well with a defeat to us followed up by defeat at home to Poole but will be boosted by their away win against the Pirates,” he said. “We have got to go there looking to win the meeting. We need to ride with that same determination we had last time out and aim for the win.

“I hope we get a lot of travelling fans and the victory last time out has built everyone’s enthusiasm up.

“If we can get good travelling support that will give the boys a boost and it will be nice to get back together.”

Supporters are reminded that they will be able to vote for the two riders they want to represent their team in heat 14.

The team managers will each nominate four riders for the Twitter poll which will be launched after heat 10 has been completed. The poll will run for 15 minutes with the two riders with the most votes riding in heat 14 but those riders are unable to be selected for heat 15.

King’s Lynn Twitter: @KLSpeedway

Ipswich Twitter: @ipswichspeedway

King’s Lynn: Robert Lambert, Erik Riss, Thomas Jorgensen, Lewis Kerr, Ty Proctor, Michael Palm Toft, Kasper Andersen.

Ipswich: Chris Harris, David Bellego, Danny King, Krystian Pieszczek, Richard Lawson, Cameron Heeps, Jake Allen.