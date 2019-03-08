Search

King's Lynn Town maintain good pre-season form with comfortable win over Dereham Town

PUBLISHED: 22:06 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:06 23 July 2019

Action from the friendly between King's Lynn Town and Dereham Town at The Walks Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY

King's Lynn Town's good pre-season form continued on Tuesday night when they comfortably saw off Dereham Town in their first game at The Walks.

The Linnets followed up three emphatic away victories by winning 3-1 on home soil, with two of the goals coming in the opening eight minutes.

Ian Culverhouse's side quickly took control of the game as strikers Michael Gash and Adam Marriott scored in quick succession and stretched their lead midway through the opening period through Chris Henderson.

The Magpies had been working their way into the game when the hosts made it 3-0 and went on to give a good account of themselves against a side who play two steps higher up the league pyramid.

They finally got the consolation goal they deserved in the 86th minute from a Rhys Logan penalty after substitute Lewis Johnson had been brought down in the box following an excellent run.

King's Lynn have two more warm-up games before their National League North opener at Guiseley on Saturday, August 3. They travel to Braintree this Saturday and then entertain Charlton Under-23s next Tuesday evening.

Dereham, whose campaign in Division One North of the Betvictor Isthmian League doesn't get under way until August 17, host Anglian Combination neighbours Mattishall on Saturday.

King's Lynn Town: Street, Jones, Henderson, Fryatt, Smith, McAuley, Carey, Richards, Gash, Marriott, Kelly. Subs: Hilliard, Stewart, Hawkins, Gilbert, Fox.

Dereham Town: Pride, Frary, Imrie, Hinton, Warnes, Castellan, Logan, Smith, Beaumont, Clarke, McQuaid. Subs: Crisp, Dickerson, Garner, Johnson, Linford.

In another friendly Thetford Town beat Norwich CBS 2-1 at Mundford Road.

Lowestoft Town continue their preparations for the new season on Wednesday evening when they welcome an Ipswich Town X1 to Crown Meadow.

Meanwhile Cromer Town have issued an appeal of players ahead of what they hope will be a new season in Division Two of the Anglian Combination.

"For anyone still looking for a team this season please come and give us a look," said a statement on the club's official Twitter account. "We need a few more bodies to be able to remain in the Anglian Combination this season, this would be a huge loss for a club that has stood since 1884 (training Tuesday 7-9 Cabbell Park)."

