King's Lynn Town maintain bright start with another big away win

Adam Marriott scored a first half hat-trick in their friendly at Bury Town Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

King's Lynn Town maintained their impressive start to pre-season on Tuesday night with another thumping away win.

Ian Culverhouse's side followed up Saturday's 5-1 victory at Stamford by beating Bury Town by the same scoreline, with Adam Marriott scoring a first half hat-trick.

The National League North new-boys took just eight minutes to make their superiority tell against Isthmian League Division One North oppostion as Marriott converted Chris Henderson's cross.

Marriott headed home a centre from Nathan Fox to make it 2-0 and completed his hat-trick by slotting past the keeper in the 36th minute.

That made it 4-0, with Toby Hilliard having earlier stretched the Linnets' lead.

Bury pulled one back after the break through an excellent strike from trialist Cruise Nyadzayo but it was the visitors who had the final say through Natty Stewart.

The Linnets continue their pre-season preparations on Saturday with another trip to Suffolk to take on Needham Market before making their home bow with a game against Dereham Town next Tuesday evening.

Dereham were in action at the Open Academy and suffered at 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wroxham, who play one step lower in the non leagee pyramid. An evenly contested game was settled by a late goal.

The Magpies earlier announced the signing of young frontman Charlie Clarke, who has been playing in the United States for Chattanooga FC.

"This is a great signing for the club," said joint manager Adam Gusterson. "Having worked with him previously for Norfolk Under-18s before he went away to America, we know he will be a real handful for defences."

Thetford Town came away from Diss Town with a 2-0 win thanks to a goal in either half from Liam Hemming and Bradley Sandell.

Swaffham Town beat Great Yarmouth Town 3-1 at Shoemakers Lane with the goals coming from Alex Vincent, Sam Carter and Scott Moore.