King’s Lynn to host National League event

The Adrian Flux Arena is to host the National League Fours in July Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

National League racing will return to King’s Lynn for one night only this year.

The Adrian Flux Arena will provide a neutral venue to stage the National League Fours on Sunday, July 7 (2.30pm).

It comes two years after the King’s Lynn Young Stars withdrew from third tier racing and also marks the return of the popular four-man team event after it was called off in 2018.

National League co-ordinator Jason Pipe said: “Having the Fours at King’s Lynn will hopefully prove popular because it’s a good race track and a neutral track.

“Hopefully the Young Stars supporters will look forward to again seeing some National League action that they’ve been missing since the Young Stars withdrew from the league in 2017.

“I’d personally like to thank the King’s Lynn promotion, who have been great to deal with and want to see this meeting be a success as much as we do.”