British Under-21 hat-trick hero Lambert turns attentions back to Stars

King's Lynn Stars skipper Robert Lambert Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyrighted

Triple British Under 21 champion Robert Lambert makes a triumphant return to the Adrian Flux Arena on Monday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King's Lynn face Swindon in a vital Premiership Supporters' Cup tie, one they simply cannot afford to lose or even draw.

Stars skipper Lambert romped to gold for a third successive season – his last at Under 21 level – at Berwick on Saturday night to complete a triumphant day for Norfolk sport following Norwich City's promotion to the Premier League.

“Obviously now I have to look ahead to the World Under-21 title,” said Lambert, who made it 18 consecutive British Championship race wins after also taking both of last years title without losing a heat.

“I've finished third twice, I can't do that again.

“It's a big year ahead with so much to go for with the Grand Prix qualification, Speedway of Nations and SEC.

“I've had a tough start to the season but I feel good now and my performances have improved after a few mechanical problems.”

Now Lambert is aiming to lead the Stars to maximum points against an in-form Swindon side (7.30pm).

You may also want to watch:

“It's a big night and obviously the target is to get the win,” he said. “We need the King's Lynn fans to come along and get behind us.”

Boss Peter Schroeck is also keen to emphasise the need to deny Swindon anything from the meeting.

“We cannot allow them a consolation point because that will be costly for us,” he said.

“We have to beat them by more than six points and retain our chances of topping the group.

“I'd like to congratulate Robert on his success at Berwick, to win three on the trot is a pretty special achievement and I'm sure he will get a warm welcome from the Lynn fans on parade.”

Swindon include 2017 world champion Jason Doyle – the top rider in the league – and former King's Lynn man Troy Batchelor.

Polish racer Tobiasz Musielak has also found form in the early stages of the season and is sure to be a threat.

King's Lynn: Robert Lambert, Erik Riss, Thomas Jorgensen, Lewis Kerr, Ty Proctor, Michael Palm Toft, Kasper Andersen.

Swindon: Jason Doyle, Dawid Lampart, Troy Batchelor, Adam Ellis, Tobiasz Musielak, Zach Wajtknecht, James Shanes.