King's Lynn Stars v Poole Pirates postponed

PUBLISHED: 13:07 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 09 September 2019

Stars' boss Peter Schroeck. Picture: Ian Burt

Stars' boss Peter Schroeck. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

King's Lynn Stars' Premiership clash at home to Poole Pirates on Monday evening has been postponed.

Rain is forecast to fall for much of the day in King's Lynn and an early decision has been made to call off the meeting. A date for the rearranged meeting has yet to be announced.

You may also want to watch:

Stars still have three meetings left this season but can no longer make the play-offs after Wolverhampton beat the Pirates last Thursday.

However, Stars boss Peter Schroeck insists there is much to ride for.

"The main focus over the next three meetings is for the boys to put themselves in our thoughts for next season," he said. "We have already been planning for 2020 so; my job now is to keep the boys focused as they're all racing for a team spot next year. We are going to have to look at a different strategy of how we are going to win away like we do at home. We are going to carry on doing what we have been doing at home because we have got something good, but it is not quite good enough to make an impact away."

