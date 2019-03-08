Stars looking for winning farewell as high-flying Poole head to town

Search

PUBLISHED: 14:20 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 18 September 2019

Chris Harris and Robert Lambert will be team-mates when Poole head to King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

King's Lynn fans have their last chance to see the team on home shale this season when Poole visit on Thursday night (7.30pm).

After league leaders Swindon ended the Poultec Stars' unbeaten home record on Monday, the Norfolk outfit will want to end their campaign on a high by defeating the Pirates.

However, the visitors need a win to clinch top spot ahead of the play-offs.

The Pirates are at full strength, with former Stars' rider Tomas H Jonasson making his first return to the Adrian Flux Arena at reserve.

The Stars, meanwhile, will use the rider replacement facility for Thomas Jorgensen at number two, while GB racer and former Pirate Chris Harris comes in as a guest for Michael Palm Toft at four.

Finally, with the news that Dane Nicklas Porsing has quit, the Stars have called upon Josh MacDonald to guest at reserve.

Stars boss Peter Schroeck said: "It is another tough fixture but you can't be unlucky twice. I am sure Erik (Riss) is going to sort his bike problems out, Lewi Kerr will also do the same. Poole come here on Thursday, and hopefully we can give them a good run and I would like to think we can win our last meeting.

"On Thursday there are not many people racing so it has made it easier to get guests. We have Chris Harris coming in for Michael Palm Toft and everyone knows that Chris is a true racer as he showed at Wimborne Road last week."

Harris pulled off one of the most amazing moves to win the 2007 British Grand Prix - and this year's event takes place on Saturday with Stars skipper Robert Lambert in the field.

King's Lynn: Robert Lambert, Thomas Jorgensen R/R, Erik Riss, Chris Harris, Craig Cook, Lewis Kerr, Josh MacDonald.

Poole: Brady Kurtz, Nico Covatti, Nicolai Klindt, Josh Grajczonek, Jack Holder, Tomas H Jonasson, Ricky Wells.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

