Stars eager to bounce back against old foes from Poole

Robert Lambert will be looking to lead King's Lynn Stars to victory at their first home meeting, against Poole Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyrighted

Scott Campos is confident King’s Lynn can return to winning ways when they host Poole in the Premiership Shield on Monday night (7.30pm).

The Poultec Stars suffered a heavy defeat at local rivals Ipswich in the Supporters’ Cup last time out - and everyone is determined to bounce back on home shale.

Camps will be hoping the home comforts of the Adrian Flux Arena will help secure the Stars their first victory of the new season in what is a replay of the 2018 Premiership Grand Final.

Pirates, meanwhile, haven’t raced yet this season after their opening challenge fixture against Somerset was washed out.

And they travel to Norfolk with four members of their title-winning side from last term, while club asset Jack Holder returns to the Dorset club after a season on-loan at Somerset.

Caretaker boss Campos said: “I am really looking forward to Monday; I think it will be a different story with us being at home compared to what happened at Ipswich.

“We know that all our guys go well around King’s Lynn and we’re confident we can get a result.

“Poole have gone for the strength in depth like we have. I think it will be fairly tight but I think we can get a decent result.”

Pirates’ Richie Worrall says he is able to renewed focus on his speedway this year.

He said: “My preparation has been a lot better this year than in previous years and I’m able to put more time into my speedway now.

“Going into the year knowing you have a certain number of rides also means you can have confidence investing in your equipment, knowing you will see the money again.

“I’ve had a couple of challenge meetings this year for Leicester against Ipswich and then we had a Championship Shield meeting against Redcar at Leicester on Saturday and I went unbeaten so things look good.”

King’s Lynn: Robert Lambert, Erik Riss, Ty Proctor, Lewis Kerr, Thomas Jorgensen, Michael Palm Toft, Kasper Andersen.

Poole: Jack Holder, Josh Grajczonek, Nicolai Klindt, Richie Worrall, Brady Kurtz, Nico Covatti, Nicolaj Busk Jakobsen.