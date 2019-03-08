Stars chief looks to continue play-off charge against Peterborough

Chris Harris will guest for King's Lynn in the absence of Robert Lambert. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King's Lynn boss Peter Schroeck hopes the Stars can continue their charge for a play-off spot when they take on local rivals Peterborough on Monday evening (7:30).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After rivals Swindon secured an away win at Ipswich on Thursday, the Poultec Stars know nothing less than a win will do against the Panthers.

However, the Norfolk outfit will be full of confidence after a run of six consecutive home wins which has turned the Adrian Flux Arena into a fortress.

With Stars No.1 Robert Lambert still out injured, GB ace Chris Harris comes in as a guest and the Cornish racer has shown a real liking for the Norfolk circuit on previous visits.

Panthers, meanwhile, welcome former Stars rider Jason Garrity into their side for his first appearance for the club.

Schroeck said: "It is going to be another tough one. They're probably not in the play-off race any more but I do believe that they want to finish the season in a good way.

You may also want to watch:

"They are probably going to come here and want to have one over us so, we have to be alert and keep plugging away, doing what we have been recently.

"We are bringing in Chris Harris and I have worked with Chris for quite a while when he was at Rye House and I am really pleased.

"Chris loves riding around King's Lynn and he was a bit unlucky when he was last here with Ipswich because of that crash which knocked him about a bit. He seems OK now, though, and I am sure he is going to do a good job for us.

"For us Robert is irreplaceable so all you can do is your best and we wanted to try to get someone in who will give you a chance, and that is what we're doing by bringing Chris in, making sure we cover all areas.

"Peterborough will have their threats with the likes of Ty Proctor who showed in the last meeting what a powerhouse he is and he did really well.

"They have also just signed Jason Garrity and he is a trier who never gives up."

King's Lynn: Chris Harris, Michael Palm Toft, Erik Riss, Thomas Jorgensen, Craig Cook, Lewis Kerr, Nicklas Porsing.

Peterborough: Rohan Tungate, Ty Proctor, Charles Wright, Hans Andersen, Scott Nicholls, Aaron Summers, Jason Garrity.