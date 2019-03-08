King's Lynn Stars chief hopes supporters turn out in force for derby clash

Peter Schroeck hopes King's Lynn supporters will turn out in big numbers when the Poultec Stars travel to Peterborough on Bank Holiday Monday (5pm).

The Norfolk side secured a well-earned draw on their last visit to the East of England Arena in April, and the second fixture between the two sides is set to be another tasty encounter.

Panthers have recent signing Scott Nicholls in their lineup, while Josh Bates is a major doubt for the home side after crashing at Leicester.

The visitors, meanwhile, will use rider replacement for Erik Riss - who suffered a broken collarbone against Poole, while Cameron Heeps comes in as a guest for Lewis Kerr after the Norfolk racer crashed out of Eastbourne's Championship fixture against Berwick on Saturday.

Poultec Stars boss Schroeck said: "It is going to be a tasty fixture; I think some of our riders are in a much better place now compared to when we went there last time.

"We will be using the rider replacement facility in place of Erik Riss on Monday - which means the likes of Michael Palm Toft could be in for a busy evening.

"We have had time to regroup over the last week and we will do our best at Peterborough, I am hoping that plenty of people will come along to support the boys as we look for more Premiership points."

Peterborough boss Carl Johnson said: "It's another tough meeting on Monday, as they all are in this league, and we expect King's Lynn to run us close again.

"Erik is a big loss for them, but they've got more than good enough riders especially at reserve with Tofty and Andersen who proved last time they can score well around here.

"Again, we don't take the meeting lightly, we prepare exactly the same and hopefully we will come away with another win.

"It was pleasing that all of the boys got track-time on Thursday and the track itself was fantastic. It's been good all season, but it suited us more on Thursday."

PETERBOROUGH: Hans Andersen, Bradley Wilson-Dean, Scott Nicholls, Charles Wright, Rohan Tungate, Aaron Summers, Josh Bates.

KING'S LYNN: Robert Lambert, Erik Riss R/R, Ty Proctor, Cameron Heeps, Thomas Jorgensen, Michael Palm Toft, Kasper Andersen.