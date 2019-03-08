Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

Stars must use home clashes to start climbing up table, says Proctor

PUBLISHED: 12:31 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 16 June 2019

Ty Proctor believes King's Lynn Stars can turn their season around on home shale. Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY

Ty Proctor believes King's Lynn Stars can turn their season around on home shale. Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY

Copyrighted

Ty Proctor believes the string of home fixtures can help King's Lynn force their way up the league standings as they take on local rivals Ipswich at the Adrian Flux Arena on Monday (7.30).

The Poultec Stars have completed the fewest home fixtures in the Premiership in 2019 which leaves them playing catch up on their opponents, but it could come as a blessing for Proctor - who has had inconsistent form this term.

The home side will be back to full strength for the East Anglia derby with Lewis Kerr returning to their line-up after missing the away defeat to Swindon through injury.

Witches, meanwhile, travel to Norfolk without Aussie reserve Jake Allen - who is continuing his recovery from a shoulder injury with Aaron Summers coming in as a guest in his place. While Edward Kennett is set to make his debut for the Suffolk outfit and Pole Krystian Piesczcek makes his comeback from injury.

Proctor said: "I think every fixture in the Premiership is hard - no team is are really walking away with anything at the minute. I think it depends on the day for which team will win. You can't look at any sort of meeting and think well, they're going to win.

You may also want to watch:

"My form is inconsistent at the moment, but for no fault of trying. I am doing everything that I did last year, and it just doesn't seem like it is working at the moment. Sometimes it is as quickly as a couple of race wins and it all turns round again. It does help that Lynn have got plenty of home meetings left."

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins insists his side will be going for victory.

"It is a big meeting on Monday against King's Lynn and we are going there looking to win," he said. "I think it's an opportunity for us to get another away win and they are our local rivals, so we go there looking for the victory.

"It will be good to have Krystian back and he feels fine after riding in Poland. It was tough to cover him with rider replacement, so it is good to have him back."

KING'S LYNN: Robert Lambert, Michael Palm Toft, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Craig Cook, Lewis Kerr, Simon Lambert.

IPSWICH: Richard Lawson, Danny King, Chris Harris, Edward Kennett, Krystian Pieszczek, Aaron Summers, Cameron Heeps.

Most Read

Police called to Bowthorpe after gathering of 100 cars sparks complaints

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries weigh up £5m striker swoop

Norwich City have been linked with Strasbourg striker Nuno da Costa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Family ignore warning signs and are caught picnicking at recent cliff fall spot

The debris left in the aftermath of a cliff collapse in Sidestrand. Pic: Chris Taylor (aerovisuals.co.uk)

Police patrols continue after spate of objects thrown at cars

Police patrols are continuing on the A143 and A146. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police called to Bowthorpe after gathering of 100 cars sparks complaints

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries weigh up £5m striker swoop

Norwich City have been linked with Strasbourg striker Nuno da Costa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Suffragette celebrated at launch of festival of Norfolk Punjab

Launch of Punjab festival Picture: ESSEX CULTURAL DIVERSUTY PROJECT

Stars must use home clashes to start climbing up table, says Proctor

Ty Proctor believes King's Lynn Stars can turn their season around on home shale. Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists