Stars must use home clashes to start climbing up table, says Proctor

Ty Proctor believes King's Lynn Stars can turn their season around on home shale. Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyrighted

Ty Proctor believes the string of home fixtures can help King's Lynn force their way up the league standings as they take on local rivals Ipswich at the Adrian Flux Arena on Monday (7.30).

The Poultec Stars have completed the fewest home fixtures in the Premiership in 2019 which leaves them playing catch up on their opponents, but it could come as a blessing for Proctor - who has had inconsistent form this term.

The home side will be back to full strength for the East Anglia derby with Lewis Kerr returning to their line-up after missing the away defeat to Swindon through injury.

Witches, meanwhile, travel to Norfolk without Aussie reserve Jake Allen - who is continuing his recovery from a shoulder injury with Aaron Summers coming in as a guest in his place. While Edward Kennett is set to make his debut for the Suffolk outfit and Pole Krystian Piesczcek makes his comeback from injury.

Proctor said: "I think every fixture in the Premiership is hard - no team is are really walking away with anything at the minute. I think it depends on the day for which team will win. You can't look at any sort of meeting and think well, they're going to win.

"My form is inconsistent at the moment, but for no fault of trying. I am doing everything that I did last year, and it just doesn't seem like it is working at the moment. Sometimes it is as quickly as a couple of race wins and it all turns round again. It does help that Lynn have got plenty of home meetings left."

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins insists his side will be going for victory.

"It is a big meeting on Monday against King's Lynn and we are going there looking to win," he said. "I think it's an opportunity for us to get another away win and they are our local rivals, so we go there looking for the victory.

"It will be good to have Krystian back and he feels fine after riding in Poland. It was tough to cover him with rider replacement, so it is good to have him back."

KING'S LYNN: Robert Lambert, Michael Palm Toft, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Craig Cook, Lewis Kerr, Simon Lambert.

IPSWICH: Richard Lawson, Danny King, Chris Harris, Edward Kennett, Krystian Pieszczek, Aaron Summers, Cameron Heeps.