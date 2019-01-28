King’s Lynn Stars ready to announce third signing

Lynn team boss Dale Allitt. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King’s Lynn Stars will unveil their third winter signing in front of supporters at the Adrian Flux Arena on Thursday night.

The club are hosting an evening with TV commentators Kelvin Tatum and Nigel Pearson – and their next rider will be a guest of the duo.

Stars boss Dale Allitt said: “The fact we have chosen do it like this is a perfect opportunity. I think if you could, you would involve riders being announced on a more regular basis with the fans but that’s not practical for fans or riders because it’s not quite as easy as that so, we have the opportunity for the third signing to be announced so, it makes absolute sense to combine that.

“I think people will be pleased with this signing and I hope they are pleased with all of them because there is always a lot of thought that goes into a team, it’s not just about picking name out of a hat.

“I sat down and looked at what strengths and weaknesses people had and I am sure that the rest of the team as and when they’re announced will be popular.”

Allitt is delighted to be welcoming Tatum and Pearson who are the voices of the sport on domestic coverage as well as Grand Prix and World Pairs with BT Sport.

He said: “I think it’s great for the fans, obviously, Nigel and Kelvin are household names.

“Nigel is doing so many other things now with darts and football on TV and radio. Kelvin has so much history in speedway and he has achieved so much on speedway and longtrack so, to have them both able to come and talk to the fans is fantastic.

“We’re always busy going around the country with meetings from April until late October and there is nothing until the following year so, it is good that we have something for everyone to be interested in with a night of fantastic stories.

“To have something like this at King’s Lynn or anywhere else for that matter is really good. We have done nights with riders in the past for the same thing and the response has been very good, and like I say everyone that has got tickets are in for a good night.”

The event is sold out and starts at 8pm.