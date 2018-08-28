King’s Lynn Stars land new sponsorship deal with Norfolk firm Poultec

King's Lynn co-promoter Robin Brundle with Ed and Debbie Bales of Poultec Picture: King's Lynn Stars Archant

King’s Lynn will have a new look when the tapes go up on the 2019 season.

Dale Allitt’s men have landed a new team sponsorship deal with Poultec, a national apprenticeship training provider based in Norfolk.

The training specialists are also sponsors of local riders Jack Thomas, Connor Mountain, 2017 world champion Jason Doyle and the Stars skipper Robert Lambert.

Lynn will now be known as the Poultec Stars and the company logo will appear on their race suits to give them a new branding.

Managing director Ed Bales said: “It’s such an honour and we’re really proud to be linked even more heavily now with King’s Lynn speedway.

“Our association with the club goes back to the beginning of the century and we’ve met some great friends through the Stars.

“We’ve been helping the club out and sponsoring riders for about 15 years so to now be the main team sponsors is the icing on the cake you could say. King’s Lynn is a professional, well run club and it’s one that strives for success year on year.”