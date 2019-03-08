Injured speedway star's mum says he'll return 'stronger and fitter'

Robert Lambert will return to speedway fitter and stronger than ever, insists mum, Helen, but it won't stop her worrying about him. Casey Cooper-Fiske reports

Helen Lambert, the proud mother of King's Lynn Stars' skipper Robert Lambert has spoken of her confidence in her son, despite some worries following his injury.

Lambert suffered a fractured T4 and T5 vertabrae during an international meet in Russia, whilst back in Norfolk his mum was making her way home from work.

Mrs Lambert said she was concerned when she found out about the injury from a family friend, but added that she has always been totally confident in his ability on two wheels.

Lambert is currently seeking specialist help for his injury through Chris Neville, the Speedway GB performance director.

She said it was only natural for any mother to have some reservations when her son is tearing up the dirt at speeds in excess of 60mph, with no brakes, however she supports his passion.

Mrs Lambert said: "It's mixed feelings, I am worried every single time he gets on a bike but, in other respects, I'm proud of him."

The injury is far from Lambert's first, in 2015 he suffered a shoulder injury whilst loading bikes into his van following a meet at Peterborough Panthers.

She says her proudest moment after her son's birth is watching him become the first rider since Michael Lee in 1977 to hold both under-21 and senior titles at the same time.

Mrs Lambert says she has no doubts that her son will come back from his injury "stronger and fitter" adding that she believes he will regain his national title, pointing out that he is a safe rider despite the high octaine nature of the sport.

Injury kept Lambert out of the Stars' 54-36 win against Wolverhampton last week, and also forced him to pull out of the chance to defend his crown at the National Speedway Stadium in Manchester.

But Lambert's mum is not the only one confident of a triumphant return for her son, with Stars co-promoter Dale Allitt saying he still has a bright future.

Allitt said: "He's a young man with a big, long future ahead of him and he has made the correct decision. We wish Robert all the very best and hope it won't be too long before we see him back racing."

Despite her son's high flying exploits, Mrs Lambert says she is now more worried about her son, than she was when he was starting out, as the racing has obviously become much faster and more competitive.

She puts her confidence in her son's riding down to the 21-year-old's early start when he received his first bike from his grandfather at the age of just three. She says even then his comfort and confidence on the bike was clear to see.

Lambert began racing grass track at the age of six becoming junior champion twice before moving on to speedway at the age of nine. At the age of 14, the rising star had begun competitive riding in Germany where he was able to compete at a higher level than in the UK due to age restrictions. Eventually Lambert returned to home dirt at Saddlebow Road, with the Young Stars, where his mum says her son has always loved both the track and the fans.

She says she could always see his talent, however no one in the family saw it taking him all the way to become a champion with the team he loves.

Mrs Lambert added: "Never in our wildest dreams did we think he'd continue with it and actually make it as a professional."

Despite his father's speedway career, she says the family never pushed Lambert into the sport and said: "If tomorrow he said I've had enough, it would be fine, and we'd support him in whatever else he wanted to do."