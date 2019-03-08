Search

Advanced search

Injured speedway star's mum says he'll return 'stronger and fitter'

PUBLISHED: 06:00 22 August 2019

Robert Lambert will come back a stronger rider after his injury according to his mother, Helen. Picture: Ian Burt

Robert Lambert will come back a stronger rider after his injury according to his mother, Helen. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

Robert Lambert will return to speedway fitter and stronger than ever, insists mum, Helen, but it won't stop her worrying about him. Casey Cooper-Fiske reports

Robert Lambert is one of speedway's brightest young stars. Picture: Ian BurtRobert Lambert is one of speedway's brightest young stars. Picture: Ian Burt

Helen Lambert, the proud mother of King's Lynn Stars' skipper Robert Lambert has spoken of her confidence in her son, despite some worries following his injury.

Lambert suffered a fractured T4 and T5 vertabrae during an international meet in Russia, whilst back in Norfolk his mum was making her way home from work.

Mrs Lambert said she was concerned when she found out about the injury from a family friend, but added that she has always been totally confident in his ability on two wheels.

Lambert is currently seeking specialist help for his injury through Chris Neville, the Speedway GB performance director.

Helen Lambert - son, Robert's, biggest fan. Picture: Ian BurtHelen Lambert - son, Robert's, biggest fan. Picture: Ian Burt

She said it was only natural for any mother to have some reservations when her son is tearing up the dirt at speeds in excess of 60mph, with no brakes, however she supports his passion.

Mrs Lambert said: "It's mixed feelings, I am worried every single time he gets on a bike but, in other respects, I'm proud of him."

The injury is far from Lambert's first, in 2015 he suffered a shoulder injury whilst loading bikes into his van following a meet at Peterborough Panthers.

She says her proudest moment after her son's birth is watching him become the first rider since Michael Lee in 1977 to hold both under-21 and senior titles at the same time.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Lambert says she has no doubts that her son will come back from his injury "stronger and fitter" adding that she believes he will regain his national title, pointing out that he is a safe rider despite the high octaine nature of the sport.

Injury kept Lambert out of the Stars' 54-36 win against Wolverhampton last week, and also forced him to pull out of the chance to defend his crown at the National Speedway Stadium in Manchester.

MORE: Lambert forced to pull out British final

But Lambert's mum is not the only one confident of a triumphant return for her son, with Stars co-promoter Dale Allitt saying he still has a bright future.

Allitt said: "He's a young man with a big, long future ahead of him and he has made the correct decision. We wish Robert all the very best and hope it won't be too long before we see him back racing."

Despite her son's high flying exploits, Mrs Lambert says she is now more worried about her son, than she was when he was starting out, as the racing has obviously become much faster and more competitive.

She puts her confidence in her son's riding down to the 21-year-old's early start when he received his first bike from his grandfather at the age of just three. She says even then his comfort and confidence on the bike was clear to see.

Lambert began racing grass track at the age of six becoming junior champion twice before moving on to speedway at the age of nine. At the age of 14, the rising star had begun competitive riding in Germany where he was able to compete at a higher level than in the UK due to age restrictions. Eventually Lambert returned to home dirt at Saddlebow Road, with the Young Stars, where his mum says her son has always loved both the track and the fans.

She says she could always see his talent, however no one in the family saw it taking him all the way to become a champion with the team he loves.

Mrs Lambert added: "Never in our wildest dreams did we think he'd continue with it and actually make it as a professional."

Despite his father's speedway career, she says the family never pushed Lambert into the sport and said: "If tomorrow he said I've had enough, it would be fine, and we'd support him in whatever else he wanted to do."

Most Read

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘Menace on the road’ jailed for extra 28 days after making comments to judge

Lee Cletheroe was sentenced to 20 months and banned from driving for five years for driving without insurance and while disqualified. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Again? - More drivers confused about parking at retail park

More bad parking has been spotted at the Breckland Retail Park. Picture: Amanda Walton

Two men charged after being stopped in cloned and stolen car

Two men have been charged after police stopped a stolen and cloned car. Photo: Norfolk police

‘There’s nowhere else for me to go’: Council orders garage to move amid planning row

Carl Purkiss at Carl�s Auto Repair Services, North Walsham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fire crews tackle large blaze at old holiday park

Norfolk fire service were called to a fire at Pontins at 1.20am this morning. Photo: Denise Bradley

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘Menace on the road’ jailed for extra 28 days after making comments to judge

Lee Cletheroe was sentenced to 20 months and banned from driving for five years for driving without insurance and while disqualified. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Plenty of inspiration for City striker’s hopes to keep scoring in the Premier League

Norwich City legend Grant Holt, pictured celebrating a goal at Arsenal, scored 15 goals during the 2011-12 Premier League season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Gifted student’ stabbed by notorious drug gang days before court date

Olungbenga Ibidunni was arrested with 100 wraps of crack and heroin on Sprowston Road. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists