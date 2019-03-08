Search

King's Lynn Stars record comfortable home win over Belle Vue

PUBLISHED: 22:10 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 22:10 24 June 2019

Craig Cook was the top points scorer for King's Lynn Stars in their emphatic win over Belle Vue Picture: Ian Burt

Craig Cook was the top points scorer for King's Lynn Stars in their emphatic win over Belle Vue Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn got back to winning ways in emphatic style by brushing aside Premiership leaders Belle Vue 54-36 on home shale on Monday night.

Boss Peter Schroeck issued a pre-meeting rally-cry to his side after dropped points last week in the race for a top four spot and a shot at the league title.

Craig Cook haunted his former club with a brilliant 12+1 haul to inspire the Poultec Stars to all three points.

It was a solid start from the hosts with four straight 4-2 advantages and even at that early stage it appeared unlikely that the Manchester men would recover.

Belle Vue stopped the run of home victories as Max Fricke got past Thomas Jorgensen in heat five for the win.

Former Stars man Kenneth Bjerre secured the Aces second win in heat six but the determined Stars hit back immediately with back-to-back 5-1s, extending their lead to 32-16 at the half-way stage.

Lewis Kerr first teamed up with Cook for a 5-1 in heat seven and then joined Michael Palm Toft for a 5-1.

Belle Vue boss Mark Lemon opted to put Fricke in as a tactical substitute and it came up trumps as he partnered Bjerre to a 5-1.

However the Stars once again extended their lead to 38-22 in heat 10, with Robert Lambert and Michael Palm Toft securing a 5-1.

In heat 12 Ty Proctor and Kerr were on a 5-1 but Dan Bewley got past Kerr for second to limit them to a 4-2 and make the score 45-27.

And then Jørgensen and Simon Lambert put the home win beyond doubt with a 4-2 in heat 14 before a 4-2 for the Aces completed the evening's entertainment.

The Stars' next action is at Swindon in the Premiership Supporters' Cup on Thursday. They then entertain the same opposition next Monday evening in the Premiership.

King's Lynn 54: Craig Cook 12+1, Lewis Kerr 9+1, Michael Palm Toft 8+1, Robert Lambert 7+1, Ty Proctor 7+1, Thomas Jorgensen 7, Simon Lambert 4+1.

Belle Vue 36: Max Fricke 12+1, Kenneth Bjerre 10+1, Dan Bewley 8, Steve Worrall 3, Ricky Wells 2, Dimitri Berge 1, Jaimon Lidsey 0.

