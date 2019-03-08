King's Lynn beaten 51-39 after a brave fight at Wolverhampton

Ty Proctor on his way to victory for King's Lynn Stars at Wolverhampton Picture: STEVE FEENEY Steve Feeney

King's Lynn suffered late heartache in a tense 51-39 Premiership defeat at Wolverhampton on Monday night.

And they are sweating on the fitness of Danish star Kasper Andersen who crashed out of the meeting with a wrist injury which could keep him out of Thursday's trip to Belle Vue and the next home meeting with Poole on Monday.

The Poultec Stars were in contention until the latter stages with a string of determined rides and the final score is a harsh reflection on the meeting.

There was some good racing to entertain fans, starting in the opener when Wolverhampton man Kyle Howarth pulled off a clever switch to pass Lewis Kerr and help the home side to a 4-2.

A succession of shared heats followed, with former Monmore favourite Ty Proctor enjoying some fine form as he romped to successive wins.

Lynn pulled level in heat five with Kerr notching a fine win and skipper Lambert, who was below his best, coming through for the 4-2.

Proctor was beaten for the first time by Sam Masters but King's Lynn stayed in contention at 35-31 with four races remaining.

However Wolverhampton came on strong in the key races to see off a gutsy effort.

Boss Peter Schroeck said: "We have to wait for the full story on Kasper and the extent of the injury.

"It's time to move on and look forward to Thursday - we have to put this to one side now. It looked as though we could have been in contention for a point but fair play to them they came good when it mattered. There are things I'm not too happy about but we have to learn from it and look forward rather than back.

"Thanks to the fans who made the trip here and we're all looking forward to getting back to King's Lynn on Monday."

Wolverhampton 51: Rory Schlein 16, Scott Nicholls 9+2, Sam Masters 9+1, Kyle Howarth 9, Luke Becker 4+2, Ashley Morris 4+1, Nick Morris r/r.

King's Lynn 39: Michael Palm Toft 10, Ty Proctor 8, Lewis Kerr 6+1, Robert Lambert 5+1, Kasper Andersen 5+1, Thomas Jorgensen 4+1, Erik Riss 1+1.