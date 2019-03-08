Search

Jorgensen shines as King's Lynn Stars beat Ipswich Witches 52-38

PUBLISHED: 22:09 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:09 15 April 2019

Thomas Jorgensen was in good form for King's Lynn Stars against Ipswich Witches Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY

The impressive Thomas Jorgensen romped to a full house in King’s Lynn Stars’ brilliant 52-38 win over Ipswich Witches on Monday night.

The result was sweet revenge for their 59-31 defeat in Suffolk at the beginning of the month and keeps them in contention in the Premiership Cup group stages.

Jorgensen has been inconsistent in the early stages of the season but he was in an unstoppable mood against the Poultec Stars' rivals.

He completed his full house with a stunning ride in the final heat by going from third to first down the back straight to send the fans home delighted.

“Well, that went pretty well!” was his post match reaction. “I'm really pleased about that, but it's not about me, it's about the team and this is a great result for us.

“Hopefully we can kick on from here and get some more good results.”

Stars opened up with a 5-1 in the re-run of heat one - skipper Robert Lambert received a warning for moving at the start. Visiting star Chris Harris fell heavily, resulting in the race being awarded.

Ipswich then secured back-to-back heat advantages which suggested a close contest was ahead before Stars took the lead in heat five after back-to-back 4-2 advantages.

Ipswich bounced back but Michael Palm Toft came in as a reserve switch in heat eight and it worked superbly as he partnered Erik Riss to a 5-1.

Stars pair Riss and Lambert gave a perfect example of team riding in heat 10 to secure a 5-1 which put the stars 10 points up - and they never looked back.

King's Lynn 52: Thomas Jorgensen 14+1, Michael Palm Toft 11, Robert Lambert 10+1, Erik Riss 7+2, Lewis Kerr 6, Ty Proctor 4, Kasper Andersen 0.

Ipswich 38: Cameron Heeps 10+1, Jake Allen 9, Danny King 7+1, Richard Lawson 4+1, Chris Harris 3+1, Krystian Pieszczek 3, David Bellego 2.

The Stars are next in action on Easter Monday when they make the short trip to Peterborough for their opening Premiership fixture (6.30pm).

