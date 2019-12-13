Proctor ready to make up for lost time after re-signing with Stars

Ty Proctor has signed up for the 2020 season with King's Lynn Stars. Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyrighted

King's Lynn have brought back Ty Proctor for next season - and he's got unfinished business with the club.

Proctor left the club last summer when they signed GB international Craig Cook but has vowed to make up for lost time now he is back at the Adrian Flux Arena.

"I knew the day Craig came in that one of us was going," he said. "I was struggling with consistency and there is no pinpoint of why or how, but I wanted success for King's Lynn.

"I don't know if I got too caught up in success instead of worrying about me a little bit and the team was always coming first for me.

"Last season was a difficult situation for everyone involved and we all knew that Erik (Riss) was coming back from injury which meant another change. I'm pleased to be coming back and I'm going to try and make the most of it."

Proctor is delighted to be reunited with some familiar faces at the club.

"The opportunity arose to come back and it is a good club with a good promotion and fans.

"I am really happy to be back.

"This coming season I feel the club can do better than last term. It is great to come back with riders like Robert Lambert here because I knew him from afar before joining the club, but now we are really good friends and we speak regularly.

"And then with Thomas (Jorgensen), 2020 will be the fourth year in a row that we have been in the same team together and he is a really good guy too.

"Two years ago Thomas and I performed together when the team needed us to. I think that it is important to have the same sort of guys in a team because you have a bond."

Boss Peter Schroeck said: "Ty is a better rider than the one we saw here last season and I'm confident he can rediscover his best form.

"Dale (Allitt), Buster (Chapman) and I all feel there is improvement in every rider we have signed so far.

"If we can achieve that, we are in for a good season."