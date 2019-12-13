Search

Advanced search

Proctor ready to make up for lost time after re-signing with Stars

13 December, 2019 - 06:00
Ty Proctor has signed up for the 2020 season with King's Lynn Stars. Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY

Ty Proctor has signed up for the 2020 season with King's Lynn Stars. Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY

Copyrighted

King's Lynn have brought back Ty Proctor for next season - and he's got unfinished business with the club.

Proctor left the club last summer when they signed GB international Craig Cook but has vowed to make up for lost time now he is back at the Adrian Flux Arena.

"I knew the day Craig came in that one of us was going," he said. "I was struggling with consistency and there is no pinpoint of why or how, but I wanted success for King's Lynn.

"I don't know if I got too caught up in success instead of worrying about me a little bit and the team was always coming first for me.

"Last season was a difficult situation for everyone involved and we all knew that Erik (Riss) was coming back from injury which meant another change. I'm pleased to be coming back and I'm going to try and make the most of it."

Proctor is delighted to be reunited with some familiar faces at the club.

You may also want to watch:

"The opportunity arose to come back and it is a good club with a good promotion and fans.

"I am really happy to be back.

"This coming season I feel the club can do better than last term. It is great to come back with riders like Robert Lambert here because I knew him from afar before joining the club, but now we are really good friends and we speak regularly.

"And then with Thomas (Jorgensen), 2020 will be the fourth year in a row that we have been in the same team together and he is a really good guy too.

"Two years ago Thomas and I performed together when the team needed us to. I think that it is important to have the same sort of guys in a team because you have a bond."

Boss Peter Schroeck said: "Ty is a better rider than the one we saw here last season and I'm confident he can rediscover his best form.

"Dale (Allitt), Buster (Chapman) and I all feel there is improvement in every rider we have signed so far.

"If we can achieve that, we are in for a good season."

Most Read

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Anger after blue badge holder parks on double yellow lines and gridlocks town

Beccles town centre became gridlocked after a lorry was unable to turn onto Station Road from Smallgate due to a blue Citroen parked on double yellow lines. PHOTO: Aimee Davey and Jemima Davey

Blue tide sweeps North Norfolk as Conservatives take seat

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Part of A47 shut because of flooding

Part of the A47 at King's Lynn has been shut due to flooding. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger after blue badge holder parks on double yellow lines and gridlocks town

Beccles town centre became gridlocked after a lorry was unable to turn onto Station Road from Smallgate due to a blue Citroen parked on double yellow lines. PHOTO: Aimee Davey and Jemima Davey

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Almost 70 Greater Anglia services cancelled as widespread disruption persists

One of Greater Anglia's new trains. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘It’s a huge change in my life’ - Go Ape founder elected Broadland MP

Broadland Conservative candidate Jerome Mayhew giving his speech at The General Election 2019 results at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists