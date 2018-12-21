King’s Lynn Stars ready to announce their captain for 2019 season

Lynn team boss Dale Allitt is almost in a position to announce the Stars' skipper for the 2019 season. Picture: Archant Archant 2018

King’s Lynn Stars fans are all set for some festive cheer with the imminent announcement of their captain for next season.

Stars bosses have been busy piecing together team plans over the last few weeks and these are now reaching a conclusion.

It promises to be another thrilling season at the Adrian Flux Arena after the team made history by finishing top of the Premiership table for the first time in their history.

And they went all the way to the Grand Final to claim silver – the task now is to go one better and strike gold.

Boss Dale Allitt said: “We all remain extremely proud of what we achieved as a club last season, we made massive strides forward.

“The Grand Final was full of drama and controversy and naturally the next step is for us to strike gold next season.

“We will be in a position in between Christmas and New Year to announce our captain for the 2019 season and this will be a good starting point with our team plans. On behalf of all the management of King’s Lynn Speedway I would like to take this opportunity to wish all riders, supporters, sponsors and staff a very Happy Christmas.”