King's Lynn Stars postpone press and practice due to coronavirus

King's Lynn Stars press and practice has been postponed. Picture: Taylor Lanning Archant

King's Lynn Stars have postponed Monday's press and practice session at the Adrian Flux Arena.

The Stars have reluctantly made the decision due to ongoing uncertainty over rider availability and concerns over the coronavirus.

A statement said: 'The decision has not been taken lightly but the safety of fans, sponsors and riders are our main priority.

We hope to have more detailed information regarding the start of the 2020 season after a meeting of promoters on Tuesday and we will provide an update as soon as possible.'

The Stars will be skippered by Lewis Kerr for the forthcoming season after the Dersingham-based rider signed a two-year deal with the Norfolk side.

Kerr has taken over from British champion Robert Lambert, who was happy to hand over the armband and focus on keeping the number one spit within the team.