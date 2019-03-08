'They found their gating gloves late on and it all went pear-shaped' - Stars boss

King's Lynn Stars were without Thomas Jorgensen for their season finale Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyrighted

Team boss Peter Schroeck wants to see King's Lynn "fighting for the play-offs again" after rounding off a tough season with a 51-39 defeat to Poole.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Poultec Stars went toe-to-toe with the SGB Premiership champions and title contenders for 10 heats at the Adrian Flux Arena before Pirates plundered the points late on.

It meant the Dorset club finished top of the pile to get pick of play-off opponents in this year's shootout, just as the Stars did 12 months ago.

And Shroeck, who has stood in for Dale Allitt in the pits this season, believes the never-say-die spirit at King's Lynn can bring another push for glory in 2020.

"They found their gating gloves late on and it all went pear-shaped," said Schroeck.

"We had a few issues, Bomber (guest Chris Harris) made a good pass but broke his forks and nearly crashed and a few other things went wrong.

"We have to take it on the chin. It was always going to be hard not having Thomas Jorgensen and Michael Palm Toft there, we said that all along.

You may also want to watch:

"To their credit the boys all battled, but it wasn't enough."

The result saw Stars finish sixth in the final standings, 11 points clear of the bottom but the same distance from the play-offs.

Having gone through most of the season unbeaten at their west Norfolk home, they lost against Poole on Thursday and were beaten by the same scoreline by Swindon on Monday night,

"As much as we all tried it didn't quite happen this season but I cannot be too unfair because we did well at home," added Schroeck.

"I can take the last two matches, that was always going to happen being without two of our main riders. That was almost 20 points, our problem was not getting it going away and we have to work on that for next season."

Schroeck rounded off with a message to the Lynn faithful.

"I would like to thank all of the fans, personally and on behalf of the club," he said.

"They were quite gentle with me, it has been a pleasure to be a part of and hopefully we can be back next year fighting for the play-offs again which is what the people of King's Lynn deserve."