Search

Advanced search

Stars chief plots a route to racing this year

PUBLISHED: 12:43 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 14 May 2020

Stars co-promoter Daler Allitt talking to number one rider Robert Lambert Picture: Ian Burt

Stars co-promoter Daler Allitt talking to number one rider Robert Lambert Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

King’s Lynn Stars co-promoter Dale Allitt has revealed a plan he has put forward to enable competitive racing to resume at the Adrian Flux Arena later this year.

Allitt reckons a 2020/21 season could work with six home meetings and six away this year, carried over into another 12 home and 12 away next year.

Club bosses around the country are busy working on various formats and fixture lists to save the season which never started due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, travel restrictions would need to be lifted to enable number one rider Robert Lambert to travel back from Poland to race for the Minors and Brady Stars.

A defiant Allitt said: “I still personally believe that we will get racing this season, but it will obviously be later on in the year.

“We can only look around at other countries because that is all we have to go on and they’re looking at August and September. I don’t think we will be any different from that.

“I have thought of an idea which would be if we could start this season where we run this year and next year together with the same teams and riders.

“Doing it that way will also give some security to the riders, so they know they have a job next year which shows loyalty to them and the clubs.

“It is something that I am looking at and I know a lot of people like the idea of it.

“If you join the two seasons together and have a winter break before coming back next year to continue the season it could work.

“It is something I would like to see rather than looking at lots of different alternatives because the whole situation is changing every day, so we need to react to that and be ready for if and when we get the green light.”

Lambert is in Poland and ready to start racing behind closed doors with bumper TV revenue and sponsorship for the sport in that country making it viable.

Under the rules of the Extraleague, Lambert has to stay there for the season – but it is believed this rule will be relaxed in due course to enable riders to commute to the British, Danish and Swedish Leagues.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘School will not be school’ - Headteacher’s ‘open and honest’ letter to parents

North Denes Primary School head Debbie Whiting has written an 'open and honest' letter to parents about what lessons will be like for children going back to school Picture: James Bass

How often can you see all the way to Lincolnshire from Hunstanton this clearly?

The fairground at Skegness, in Lincolnshire, could be seen from Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

Dad jokes (part nine) to keep you laughing as lockdown continues

The strawberry lorry van crash is causing a jam........

£2,000 bike stolen as five garages burgled in one night

A £2,000 mountain bike was stolen in a single night where brazen thieves broke into five garage units and storage containers. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘School will not be school’ - Headteacher’s ‘open and honest’ letter to parents

North Denes Primary School head Debbie Whiting has written an 'open and honest' letter to parents about what lessons will be like for children going back to school Picture: James Bass

Man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘No chance in hell’ - parents slam prospect of sending children back to school

School children practicing social distancing during lunchtime. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

City tandoori owner tells of ‘hopeless’ struggle for coronavirus cash grant

Wali Ullah (right), owner of Spice Valley Tandoori, said he and his business partner Aydaur Rahman (second from right), have been unable to apply for the government grant. Pictured, staff at the Magdalen Street restaurant. Photo: Wali Ullah

Concerns for future of Paperchase store as shop stripped of stock and signage

Paperchase in Norwich has had all stock, signs and the till removed. Picture: Archant
Drive 24