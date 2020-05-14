Stars chief plots a route to racing this year

Stars co-promoter Daler Allitt talking to number one rider Robert Lambert Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King’s Lynn Stars co-promoter Dale Allitt has revealed a plan he has put forward to enable competitive racing to resume at the Adrian Flux Arena later this year.

Allitt reckons a 2020/21 season could work with six home meetings and six away this year, carried over into another 12 home and 12 away next year.

Club bosses around the country are busy working on various formats and fixture lists to save the season which never started due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, travel restrictions would need to be lifted to enable number one rider Robert Lambert to travel back from Poland to race for the Minors and Brady Stars.

A defiant Allitt said: “I still personally believe that we will get racing this season, but it will obviously be later on in the year.

“We can only look around at other countries because that is all we have to go on and they’re looking at August and September. I don’t think we will be any different from that.

“I have thought of an idea which would be if we could start this season where we run this year and next year together with the same teams and riders.

“Doing it that way will also give some security to the riders, so they know they have a job next year which shows loyalty to them and the clubs.

“It is something that I am looking at and I know a lot of people like the idea of it.

“If you join the two seasons together and have a winter break before coming back next year to continue the season it could work.

“It is something I would like to see rather than looking at lots of different alternatives because the whole situation is changing every day, so we need to react to that and be ready for if and when we get the green light.”

Lambert is in Poland and ready to start racing behind closed doors with bumper TV revenue and sponsorship for the sport in that country making it viable.

Under the rules of the Extraleague, Lambert has to stay there for the season – but it is believed this rule will be relaxed in due course to enable riders to commute to the British, Danish and Swedish Leagues.