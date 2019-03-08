Stars chief urges club to stick together ahead of Wolves clash

Craig Cook is suspended for King's Lynn Stars' home clash with Wolves on Thursday. Picture:Taylor Lanning Archant

King's Lynn boss Peter Schroeck is urging everyone at the club to stick together in their play-off bid.

Schroeck was rocked by the news that Craig Cook is suspended for 12 days after an incident at Eastbourne last week - and that means the GB ace misses three home meetings.

With Robert Lambert still on the sidelines with vertebrae injuries, Schroeck says his side will be up against it when they face Wolverhampton at the Adrian Flux Arena on Thursday.

"We weren't expecting the news on Craig at all and the first I knew about it was when it appeared on the Speedway Control Bureau website," he said.

"I won't comment on that any further because we need to focus all our thoughts on Thursday and of course it's a crushing blow to be without Craig and Robert.

"We are currently working on our team plans and looking at what options we have but I must say in a league of seven clubs you don't have many options when it comes to booking guests.

"Now we need to stick together and get behind the boys. Wolverhampton will be thinking this is a great chance for them to win but we will have other ideas, trust me.

"We'll update further when we have concrete team news but it just seems everything is being thrown at us right now."