Search

Advanced search

Stars chief urges club to stick together ahead of Wolves clash

PUBLISHED: 14:42 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 13 August 2019

Craig Cook is suspended for King's Lynn Stars' home clash with Wolves on Thursday. Picture:Taylor Lanning

Craig Cook is suspended for King's Lynn Stars' home clash with Wolves on Thursday. Picture:Taylor Lanning

Archant

King's Lynn boss Peter Schroeck is urging everyone at the club to stick together in their play-off bid.

Schroeck was rocked by the news that Craig Cook is suspended for 12 days after an incident at Eastbourne last week - and that means the GB ace misses three home meetings.

With Robert Lambert still on the sidelines with vertebrae injuries, Schroeck says his side will be up against it when they face Wolverhampton at the Adrian Flux Arena on Thursday.

"We weren't expecting the news on Craig at all and the first I knew about it was when it appeared on the Speedway Control Bureau website," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"I won't comment on that any further because we need to focus all our thoughts on Thursday and of course it's a crushing blow to be without Craig and Robert.

"We are currently working on our team plans and looking at what options we have but I must say in a league of seven clubs you don't have many options when it comes to booking guests.

"Now we need to stick together and get behind the boys. Wolverhampton will be thinking this is a great chance for them to win but we will have other ideas, trust me.

"We'll update further when we have concrete team news but it just seems everything is being thrown at us right now."

Most Read

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Norwich City fans queuing for West Ham game seats express frustration at new membership system

Norwich City fans queueing at Carrow Road for West Ham tickets. Picture Bethany Whymark.

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Driver suspended for allegedly refusing to operate bus that ‘promotes homosexuality’

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Robin Knight

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

‘Paul lived for today’ - Tribute to motorcyclist after fatal crash

Paul Siely, who was originally from Happisburgh in Norfolk, died in a road traffic collision in Woolpit near Borley Green, Suffolk, on August 9, 2019. Picture: Suffolk Police

Driver suspended for allegedly refusing to operate bus that ‘promotes homosexuality’

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists