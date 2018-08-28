King’s Lynn Stars looking to stay ahead of the curve thanks to UEA tie-up

Stars co-promoter Robin Brundle hopes his side can benefit from the research being done at the UEA. Picture: Archant Archant 2018

King’s Lynn’s Speedway team are continuing their working partnership with the University of East Anglia.

For a second successive season, UEA Masters physiotherapist students have been given the opportunity to develop their research with the Adrian Flux Arena outfit.

In an area that is said to be currently significantly under researched, students will have the chance to link their interests with topics to facilitate a greater understanding of performance, health and well-being in the sport.

Course director, Jon Larner, said: “As a medical school we really value the opportunity to work with the local community.

“Last year one of our first year MSc physiotherapy students on the course conducted an audit of the club’s riders injuries over the season - this is a project that he will be writing up this year for his dissertation.

“We believe that this work, along with any that follows during this season, will help to develop the scientific underpinning of management of elite speedway riders in the future.

“We hope that it will lead to valuable practical recommendations that can help King’s Lynn to get the best performance from their riders in the future.”

And King’s Lynn Stars co-promoter Robin Brundle insists it’s a positive two-way project which also benefits the riders at his club.

“The research remains in its early stages but we have already learned a great deal around rider injury prevention, and the relevant healing process too,” Brundle said.

“The Stars riders also value this research and have been incredibly open with their injury information and have embraced the feedback that they have received.

“Our vision is that this research could eventually provide the data to justify a bespoke injury rehab centre, not only for speedway riders but also motorcyclists in general.”

British Champion Robert Lambert has already been named in the Stars’ 2019 side with further announcements expected from the club in the coming weeks.