King’s Lynn Stars unveil their latest signing

Kasper Andersen will be riding for King's Lynn Stars this season. Picture: Phil Lanning Archant

King’s Lynn have rewarded hard working Kasper Andersen with a place in their 2019 Premiership side.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andersen missed the second half of last season with injury and couldn’t reclaim his place before heading out to Sheffield on loan.

Now he’s back at the Adrian Flux Arena where he links up with British Champion Robert Lambert – and Stars chief Dale Allitt is delighted after following his progress in South Yorkshire.

He said: “I always said to Kasper that we’d get him another job to get him through to the end of the year and within 24-hours we’d spoken to Damien (Bates - co-promoter) at Sheffield and he’d got himself a team place in the Championship.

“I went to a few meetings with Kasper during that time and he was a totally different rider.

“He had some really good scores, particularly away at Edinburgh where he beat Ricky Wells and Erik Riss which is a great achievement up there.

“Racing in the Championship showed everyone what Kasper is capable of and with his ability and determination he can have a really good year in 2019.

“He’s so much more organised now he’s got an idea of what it’s all about; he’s got a full-time mechanic which will benefit him hugely because he won’t have to worry about doing the bikes himself.

“Kasper has got the potential to improve so much and if everything goes to plan with Sheffield again, I think he can really kick on with us in the Premiership also and he could be key to our chances.”

Andersen himself is pleased to be back.

“I joined the Stars last year and it felt great,” he said. “I was struggling in the first half of the year and then as soon as I got up to speed, I got injured.

“The fans are always supportive and when I had some tough meetings it really gave me a boost that I had their support.

“I am working with Buster Chapman and Dale Allitt on a way I can be fast around Lynn because it is grippier than any other track I have ridden, so I have to learn to ride the track, and then I will be really fast.”