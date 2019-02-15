Search

King’s Lynn Stars fit and ready for 2019 season

15 February, 2019 - 06:00
Robert Lambert and co. have been put through their paces at a training camp. Picture: Matthew Usher

Robert Lambert and co. have been put through their paces at a training camp. Picture: Matthew Usher

Matthew Usher Photography

King’s Lynn Stars winter training camp has now concluded with all seven riders declared as super-fit and ready to go racing.

The club’s management were so impressed with last year’s fitness programme, they committed to a full six days and an even more detailed programme in readiness for the 2019 season. After each fitness session the riders were set targets to achieve in readiness for the next camp.

The 2019 season opener at home is set for April 8 and the riders are now physically and mentally ready for a fast start to their campaign.

Time is allocated during March for the team to practice on-track and this will really get them in the racing grove.

The training camps have covered a wide range of activities that this year have included a series of neck muscle exercises similar to those used with Formula 1 drivers.

In addition, there has been detailed analysis around general wellbeing in the areas of hydration, nutrition, muscle groups and how the work together, injury recovery programmes, maximising personal performance and body balance.

Start line reaction times have also been a major focus with special training given to help riders’ balance their performance between the dominant and non-dominant eye.

Keith Chapman, Promoter and Owner, said: “The training that we offer the King’s Lynn riders is now influencing speedway riders across the UK and this, for me, is a real benefit for the sport in general. It is a significant investment in both money and time, but it is clear that last year’s programme was one of the key factors in our success.”

Dale Allitt, co-promoter and team manager, added: “I am personally delighted that this year’s team is even more physically ready than last year’s squad. The 30 UK Premiership race meetings scheduled this year is gruelling and becomes eye watering when you add in the riders’ foreign racing schedule too. To be able to consistently deliver, it is essential that the riders receive support on how to maintain their personal performance and general well-being.”

Robin Brundle, co-promoter, said: “It has been a pleasure to once again work the Team GB coaches using the Jordan Fitness equipment, and they have implemented our new training requirements very well. The riders have evidenced an impeccable work ethic and their dedication to the fitness programme is comparable to any world class athlete.

“The riders have delivered the following improvements through the programme; 9% skinfold measurement, 11% bodyweight change, 4% in reaction times and a 12% increase in hydration. In addition, the riders have evidenced that their muscle power is now balanced left to right and that their non-dominant eye is within acceptable performance levels to their dominant eye.

“Someone asked me why are speedway races run in an anti-clockwise direction? After some thought I have the following theory: Most people are right handed which generally means that your left arm and leg are dominant when it comes to balance. The next time you pull on trousers you will probably put your right leg in first as your brain tells you to stand on your dominant left leg. On this basis, by travelling in an anti-clockwise direction (always turning left) a rider places their weight on their right leg which is on the outside of the bike, and then uses their dominant left leg for balance and control by moving it either closer or further away from the bike.”

