PUBLISHED: 14:49 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 01 October 2019

Michael Palm Toft has been missing with injury Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY

King's Lynn will bring the curtain down on their Premiership Supporters' Cup campaign at Poole next Wednesday (7.30pm).

After the original clash in June was postponed, the clubs have agreed a new date as both sides look to end the 2019 season on a high.

It has been a season of injury woes for the Poultec Stars, though, with Danish duo Thomas Jorgensen and Michael Palm Toft suffering injuries in recent weeks.

Poole, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from their shock defeat to the Ipswich Witches in the play-off semi-final on Saturday.

The Dorset club have reduced admission prices for the meeting against the Stars, with an adult ticket costing £15 and children under-12 going free.

Team news for both sides has not yet been released.

Stars' chief Peter Schroeck said: "It is another tough fixture against Poole - we're going into it a bit depleted because obviously we're without Thomas and Michael through injury and it will be tough.

"We are looking forward to it, though.

!It is our last meeting together this year. I just want the boys to enjoy it and get themselves in the picture for next year.

"We might catch them on the back foot a little bit after their defeat to Ipswich in the play-offs so hopefully we can take advantage and have a decent meeting down there.

"It will be good to have Robert Lambert back at number one because he missed our previous visit to Wimborne Road after missing his flight from Germany. Hopefully he can make the difference for us this time.

"Hopefully we can sign off the same way we started the year at Poole, with a win.

"I was at Ipswich on Saturday when they beat Poole and the Pirates were very deflated after the meeting.

"I would have felt exactly the same, if I lost in the same way they did.

"We can't take that for granted when we go down there, though because it is another race meeting and they will have recovered from it by the time we go down there on Wednesday.

"We just need to keep our fingers crossed and hopefully everything goes okay."

