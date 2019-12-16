Schroeck to stay on as Stars boss as Allitt takes pressure off club owner

Peter Schroeck will stay with King's Lynn Stars next year Picture: Ian Bush Archant

Peter Schroeck has agreed a new deal to extend his time in charge of King's Lynn Stars.

Peter Schroek will continue hos role at King's Lynn Stars in 2020 Picture: Ian Burt Peter Schroek will continue hos role at King's Lynn Stars in 2020 Picture: Ian Burt

Former rider Schroeck, who was in charge of Rye House in 2018, stepped in for the ill Dale Allitt on the eve of the 2019 campaign and proved popular with his riders.

Now the German is ready to stay on board, with Allitt taking a more in-depth role with the club to lift the pressure off club owner Keith Chapman.

And he insists he's learnt much from his season in charge of the Stars and believes there is plenty of improvement within the team signed so far.

"It has been a steep learning curve with everything which was going on last year, but I really get on with all the lads and I really think we can kick on in 2020," he said. "It is very important that we stick together in good and bad times.

"We have just come off a very tough season with everything that happened with the promotion and Dale not being well. Then you have to think about what the club achieved the year before that and we knew it was going to be very hard to replicate that.

"We have all learnt a lot, we all know each other now, and we know how one another tick, which is important.

"As long as we're all pulling in the same direction then I can't see why we can't work our way into the play-offs.

"I have got a really good relationship with each of the lads which I am really pleased about and they're taking on-board what I want to do. I am looking forward to the challenge.

"We all know as a team we need to work on our away form, but I think all the boys know that themselves.

"I am quietly confident that we are going to do a good job this season working our way into the play-offs and everybody knows from there anything could happen.

"The fans have been absolutely brilliant this year. They have been frustrated just like we all have been. That just shows you what a family club it is because there is nothing wrong with a bit of passion and constructive criticism. We have taken on-board the feedback from the supporters, and I would like to think they will give us the benefit of the doubt because we believe the riders we have chosen for 2020 can really do the business for us!"