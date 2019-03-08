Pirates rampant against under-power Stars

Craig Cook top-scored for the King's Lynn Stars, but it was a tough night at Poole Picture: Ian Burt Archant

Depleted King's Lynn went down to a predictable 58-32 Premiership defeat at Poole.

Without three regular riders, the Poultec Stars were always up against it against a Pirates side chasing top spot ahead of the play-offs.

Craig Cook, fresh from a successful appeal against suspension, top scored for Peter Schroeck's side with 10 and Erik Riss notched nine on a difficult night.

Stars started brightly with guest Chris Harris winning Heat 1 in fine style beating Poole duo Brady Kurtz and Nico Covatti.

Lewis Kerr then followed suit winning heat 2 with the scores again staying level.

But that was as good as it got for the visitors in the opening stages as Poole reeled off three heat advantages in a row to lead 19-11 after five heats.

Stars boss Schroeck opted to put Harris in as tactical substitute in Heat 7, but sadly the Brit missed the two-minute time allowance meaning Nicklas Porsing came in as his replacement.

German racer Riss secured King's Lynn their third race win of the night while Porsing got the better of Tomas H Jonasson for third in a Stars' 4-2 to cut the deficit to six points.

The Pirates hit back straight away in heat 8 with Guest Ryan Douglas and Covatti securing a 5-1 which took their up to 10 points. By this stage Poole were dominant and heading wide towards the maximum drive on the Wimborne Road circuit.

The lead was extended further with Brady Kurtz and Covatti romping to a 5-1 in heat 10 with the score now 37-23.

There was no stopping Poole from here and two further Pirates' heat advantages followed in12 and 13 as the home side extended their lead to 49-29 with two races remaining.

Riss then came in as rider replacement in 14 while Kerr came in as a reserve switch in place of Porsing. Sadly, the Stars' duo couldn't prevent Josh Grajczonek and Jonasson from securing the Pirates' fifth straight heat advantage with the score at 54-30.

Despite the best efforts of Cook and Riss, they couldn't stop Poole securing a sixth straight heat advantage in 15 as the Pirates wrapped up a comprehensive win.

Poole: Jack Holder 14, Nicolai Klindt 12, Brady Kurtz 9, Ryan Douglas 8+1, Josh Grajczonek 6+1, Nico Covatti 5+3, Tomas H Jonasson 4+2

King's Lynn: Craig Cook 10, Erik Riss 9, Chris Harris 8, Lewis Kerr 4+1, Nicklas Porsing 1, Chad Wirtzfeld 0, Thomas Jorgensen r/r