Search

Advanced search

Pirates rampant against under-power Stars

PUBLISHED: 22:21 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:21 12 September 2019

Craig Cook top-scored for the King's Lynn Stars, but it was a tough night at Poole Picture: Ian Burt

Craig Cook top-scored for the King's Lynn Stars, but it was a tough night at Poole Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

Depleted King's Lynn went down to a predictable 58-32 Premiership defeat at Poole.

Without three regular riders, the Poultec Stars were always up against it against a Pirates side chasing top spot ahead of the play-offs.

Craig Cook, fresh from a successful appeal against suspension, top scored for Peter Schroeck's side with 10 and Erik Riss notched nine on a difficult night.

Stars started brightly with guest Chris Harris winning Heat 1 in fine style beating Poole duo Brady Kurtz and Nico Covatti.

Lewis Kerr then followed suit winning heat 2 with the scores again staying level.

But that was as good as it got for the visitors in the opening stages as Poole reeled off three heat advantages in a row to lead 19-11 after five heats.

Stars boss Schroeck opted to put Harris in as tactical substitute in Heat 7, but sadly the Brit missed the two-minute time allowance meaning Nicklas Porsing came in as his replacement.

You may also want to watch:

German racer Riss secured King's Lynn their third race win of the night while Porsing got the better of Tomas H Jonasson for third in a Stars' 4-2 to cut the deficit to six points.

The Pirates hit back straight away in heat 8 with Guest Ryan Douglas and Covatti securing a 5-1 which took their up to 10 points. By this stage Poole were dominant and heading wide towards the maximum drive on the Wimborne Road circuit.

The lead was extended further with Brady Kurtz and Covatti romping to a 5-1 in heat 10 with the score now 37-23.

There was no stopping Poole from here and two further Pirates' heat advantages followed in12 and 13 as the home side extended their lead to 49-29 with two races remaining.

Riss then came in as rider replacement in 14 while Kerr came in as a reserve switch in place of Porsing. Sadly, the Stars' duo couldn't prevent Josh Grajczonek and Jonasson from securing the Pirates' fifth straight heat advantage with the score at 54-30.

Despite the best efforts of Cook and Riss, they couldn't stop Poole securing a sixth straight heat advantage in 15 as the Pirates wrapped up a comprehensive win.

Poole: Jack Holder 14, Nicolai Klindt 12, Brady Kurtz 9, Ryan Douglas 8+1, Josh Grajczonek 6+1, Nico Covatti 5+3, Tomas H Jonasson 4+2

King's Lynn: Craig Cook 10, Erik Riss 9, Chris Harris 8, Lewis Kerr 4+1, Nicklas Porsing 1, Chad Wirtzfeld 0, Thomas Jorgensen r/r

Most Read

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make it into beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

‘Aliens are coming’ - B-2 stealth bomber seen over Norwich

William Clarke took this picture of a B-2 stealth bomber over Norwich Piture: William Clarke

Meet the family-of-seven who have reopened a caravan site

The family-of-seven hope to share the beauty of the Broads with the rest of the world. Picture: Contributed by Angela Symonds

Broads boat builder goes under after a year of trading

Brundall Boat Builders, which traded as Vogue Marine, has gone bust. Picture: Google/VogueMarine

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police up patrols after burglars burst through woman’s front door

Samson Road in Hellesdon. Picture: Staff

Man charged with drink driving after allegedly being seen ‘swigging from vodka bottle’

A man has been charged with drink driving after allegedly being seen swigging from a vodka bottle. Photo: Edward Smith

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make it into beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Can you help find a home for the saddest dog in Norfolk?

Dogs Trust in Snetterton is hoping to find a home for a dog who looks sad. Photo: Dogs Trust

Pirates rampant against under-power Stars

Craig Cook top-scored for the King's Lynn Stars, but it was a tough night at Poole Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists