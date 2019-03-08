Search

Stars will soon come good insists Riss ahead of Poole challenge

PUBLISHED: 13:16 10 April 2019

Erik Riss is enjoying a good start to the season for King's Lynn, but the team are struggling Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY

Erik Riss is enjoying a good start to the season for King's Lynn, but the team are struggling Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY

King’s Lynn’s Erik Riss has vowed the team will “get it right” after a tough start to the season.

Erik Riss - Stars will come good, he says Picture: Ian BurtErik Riss - Stars will come good, he says Picture: Ian Burt

The Stars, last year’s Premiership and KO Cup runners-up, have suffered shock defeats at Ipswich and at home to Poole over the past week and return to Poole on Thursday night for the second leg of the Premiership Shield needing to overturn a 10-point deficit.

But fast German Riss has been outstanding in his opening two clashes as top scorer.

He said: “I think we all blame ourselves. I can speak in the name of the team that we all are disappointed and feel sorry for the fans that we lost. It’s definitely not what we expected or the fans expected or the club expected. It’s definitely not the case that we didn’t try. We all worked very hard, especially after Ipswich.

“We struggled from the start and obviously that’s very important. Last year we didn’t have that problem. We shouldn’t blame the track or anything. We need to adjust ourselves and get this right.”

Lewis Kerr knows it will be tough to regain the upper hand in the Premiership Shield at fortress Wimborne Road, home of the league champions.

He added: “Of course it’s going to be very hard to get that 10 points back at their place. Poole are a top club and have been for about 20 years now. But there’s no reason why we can’t go there and do to them what they did at the Adrian Flux Arena. I think the final score at out track flattered them a little bit because of the last two heat 5-1s.

“Before that point there had only been two or four points between the sides for the entire meeting. If we can keep it tight early doors then perhaps we can hit them with a sucker punch like they did to us.

“We have the riders to do that. When Robert (Lambert) gets going he will be hard to beat while Erik has been flying. If the rest of us go up a level like we can, it will be close that’s for sure. Any result at Poole would be a brilliant boost for us all.”

Poole: 1 Jack Holder, 2 Josh Grajczonek, 3 Nicolai Klindt, 4 Richie Worrall, 5 Brady Kurtz, 6 Nico Covatti, 7 Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen.

Stars: 1 Robert Lambert, 2 Erik Riss, 3 Ty Proctor, 4 Lewis Kerr, 5 Thomas Jorgensen, 6 Michael Palm Toft, 7 Kasper Andersen.

