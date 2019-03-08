King's Lynn Stars 49 Swindon Robins 40: Stars pick up solid victory as they look to climb table

Improving King's Lynn picked up more valuable Premiership points with a solid display against Swindon.

German ace Erik Riss, a firm favourite with the fans, made a triumphant return to the Poultec Stars side with two wins as part of a solid team effort.

The three points improve their chances of climbing the table and making a push for another play-off appearance.

Stars made an excellent start with Robert Lambert and Michael Palm Toft easing to a 5-1.

Swindon skipper Jason Doyle lifted on the back straight allowing the Dane through to join his colleague.

There was drama in the next race as Robins' duo Ellis Perks and Stefan Nielsen fell on the third turn.

With Perks excluded and Nielsen withdrawn through injury, Lewis Kerr and Simon Lambert eased to a 5-0.

A further 4-2 in heat three put the home side 11 points up.

Troy Batchelor and Perks hit back with a 4-2 in heat 4, but two heat advantages from the Stars put them 15 points up.

Doyle and Riss were caught up in a nasty crash in heat 5 but thankfully both were fine to continue.

Swindon hit back with back-to-back heat advantages which put them within nine points of the Stars.

Both sides swapped 4-2 advantages with the Lynn securing the victory in heat 14.

KING'S LYNN 49: Robert Lambert 12, Thomas Jorgensen 9, Erik Riss 8, Michael Palm Toft 7+2, Lewis Kerr 6+1, Craig Cook 4+1, Simon Lambert 3 SWINDON 40: Troy Batchelor 12, David Bellego 7, Rasmus Jensen 7, Adam Ellis 6+1, Jason Doyle 5+2, Ellis Perks 3+2, Stefan Nielsen 0 Premiership points: King's Lynn 3 Swindon 0