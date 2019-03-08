Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

King's Lynn Stars 49 Swindon Robins 40: Stars pick up solid victory as they look to climb table

PUBLISHED: 22:11 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:11 01 July 2019

Erik Riss picked up two wins against Swindon. Picture: Ian Burt

Erik Riss picked up two wins against Swindon. Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

Improving King's Lynn picked up more valuable Premiership points with a solid display against Swindon.

German ace Erik Riss, a firm favourite with the fans, made a triumphant return to the Poultec Stars side with two wins as part of a solid team effort.

The three points improve their chances of climbing the table and making a push for another play-off appearance.

Stars made an excellent start with Robert Lambert and Michael Palm Toft easing to a 5-1.

Swindon skipper Jason Doyle lifted on the back straight allowing the Dane through to join his colleague.

There was drama in the next race as Robins' duo Ellis Perks and Stefan Nielsen fell on the third turn.

You may also want to watch:

With Perks excluded and Nielsen withdrawn through injury, Lewis Kerr and Simon Lambert eased to a 5-0.

A further 4-2 in heat three put the home side 11 points up.

Troy Batchelor and Perks hit back with a 4-2 in heat 4, but two heat advantages from the Stars put them 15 points up.

Doyle and Riss were caught up in a nasty crash in heat 5 but thankfully both were fine to continue.

Swindon hit back with back-to-back heat advantages which put them within nine points of the Stars.

Both sides swapped 4-2 advantages with the Lynn securing the victory in heat 14.

KING'S LYNN 49: Robert Lambert 12, Thomas Jorgensen 9, Erik Riss 8, Michael Palm Toft 7+2, Lewis Kerr 6+1, Craig Cook 4+1, Simon Lambert 3 SWINDON 40: Troy Batchelor 12, David Bellego 7, Rasmus Jensen 7, Adam Ellis 6+1, Jason Doyle 5+2, Ellis Perks 3+2, Stefan Nielsen 0 Premiership points: King's Lynn 3 Swindon 0

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Shooting trial: teenager shot in back at close range in “planned attack” at Norwich park

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

King’s Lynn Stars 49 Swindon Robins 40: Stars pick up solid victory as they look to climb table

Erik Riss picked up two wins against Swindon. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists