King's Lynn Stars beaten 51-39 at home by leaders Swindon

Robert Lambert was back in action for King's Lynn Stars Picture: Ian Burt Archant

King's Lynn went down 51-39 in their penultimate meeting of the season against table-topping Swindon at the Adrian Flux Arena.

The Poultec Stars matched the powerhouse visitors for a large part of the meeting but Swindon, inspired by former world champion Jason Doyle, turned on the style in the latter stages.

The hosts made a great start as Robert Lambert and Ty Proctor secured a 4-2 in heat one. The scores stayed level until heat five when Adam Ellis partnered Jason Doyle to 5-1 which put the visitors two points up. It was a cracking ride from Ellis who passed both Stars' riders to join his teammate out in front.

Lambert and Proctor then hit back with another one/two in the next race to bring the scores level at 18-18.

In heat eight King's Lynn gated on a 5-1 only for Ellis to pass Kerr and Proctor to take the win in fine style which again kept the two sides locked together.

There was another great race in 10. Lambert and Proctor were on a 4-2 for the Stars but Rasmus Jensen passed Lambert, only for the home rider to retake the lead and win comfortably. Tobiasz Musielak then overtook Proctor for third for a shared heat. Again, the scores were level at 30-30.

Then Swindon really turned the screw on the home side with back-to-back 4-2s in heats 11 and 12.

The real drama was in heat 13 which was an all-action race. Craig Cook led until turn three of the last lap when he and Troy Batchelor fell. Cook was disqualified as a result of the stoppage and the race was awarded a Swindon 5-1, with Batchelor taking the win ahead of Jason Doyle and Lambert, with the score now 35-43 to Swindon.

Yet more drama followed in heat 14 as tactical substitute Lambert and Erik Riss gated on a 5-1 only for the German to suffer an engine failure which gifted the Robins a shared heat and the win on the night. Doyle and Batchelor wrapped up all four away points for the visitors with a 5-1 in heat 15 which means they are still top of the Premiership.

King's Lynn 39: Robert Lambert 14, Erik Riss 8, Craig Cook 8, Lewis Kerr 5+2, Ty Proctor 4, Nicklas Porsing 0, Thomas Jorgensen R/R.

Swindon 51: Jason Doyle 13+1, Troy Batchelor 11+2, Tobiasz Musielak 7+1, Adam Ellis 6+1, Rasmus Jensen 6+1, Claus Vissing 5+1, Ellis Perks 3+2.