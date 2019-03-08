King's Lynn Stars beat Belle Vue 55-35 to boost play-off bid

Classy King's Lynn turned up the heat in a tense play-off race on Thursday evening with a brilliant 55-35 home win over rivals Belle Vue.

Despite the absence of British youngster Robert Lambert - who is due to make his return from injury this weekend - the Poultec Stars went about their business brilliantly to close the gap on the top four with meetings in hand.

And it means Monday's return showdown in Manchester (midday) becomes one of the biggest meetings of the league season.

But King's Lynn made a dreadful start. with Steve Worrall and ex-Stars man Kenneth Bjerre romping to an opening 5-1.

Stars guest Tero Aarnio had a tough start to the meeting, falling twice in the space of three races, and on both occasions the home side were on a heat advantage which meant the Aces kept their lead.

In heat five the Stars finally got level as Erik Riss and Thomas Jorgensen eased to a 5-1.

And then they took the lead for the first time in heat six as Michael Palm Toft and guest Rory Schlein secured a 4-2.

The home side had well and truly woken up by heat eight as they secured the first of three straight heat advantages, which meant they had a comfortable 36-24 lead going into the interval.

The break in racing didn't stop the Stars as they reeled off four heat advantages in the last five heats to secure a comfortable victory to make it eight straight wins at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Jorgensen and Lewis Kerr was the top points scorers for the hosts in a good allround display.

Stars' next home meeting is against Poole on Monday, September 9, with a trip to Wolverhampton coming up on Monday week.

King's Lynn 55: Thomas Jorgensen 12+1, Lewis Kerr 11+1, Craig Cook 9, Michael Palm Toft 8+1, Rory Schlein 7+1, Erik Riss 6+1, Tero Aarnio 2+1.

Belle Vue 35: Kenneth Bjerre 9+1, Dan Bewley 9, Steve Worrall 8, Jaimon Lidsey 6+1, Nathan Greaves 2, Dimitri Berge 1+1, Max Fricke r/r.