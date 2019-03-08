Search

Advanced search

King's Lynn Stars beat Belle Vue 55-35 to boost play-off bid

PUBLISHED: 21:58 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:58 22 August 2019

Lewis Kerr was prominent in another home win for the Stars Picture: Ian Burt

Lewis Kerr was prominent in another home win for the Stars Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

Classy King's Lynn turned up the heat in a tense play-off race on Thursday evening with a brilliant 55-35 home win over rivals Belle Vue.

Despite the absence of British youngster Robert Lambert - who is due to make his return from injury this weekend - the Poultec Stars went about their business brilliantly to close the gap on the top four with meetings in hand.

And it means Monday's return showdown in Manchester (midday) becomes one of the biggest meetings of the league season.

But King's Lynn made a dreadful start. with Steve Worrall and ex-Stars man Kenneth Bjerre romping to an opening 5-1.

Stars guest Tero Aarnio had a tough start to the meeting, falling twice in the space of three races, and on both occasions the home side were on a heat advantage which meant the Aces kept their lead.

In heat five the Stars finally got level as Erik Riss and Thomas Jorgensen eased to a 5-1.

You may also want to watch:

And then they took the lead for the first time in heat six as Michael Palm Toft and guest Rory Schlein secured a 4-2.

The home side had well and truly woken up by heat eight as they secured the first of three straight heat advantages, which meant they had a comfortable 36-24 lead going into the interval.

The break in racing didn't stop the Stars as they reeled off four heat advantages in the last five heats to secure a comfortable victory to make it eight straight wins at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Jorgensen and Lewis Kerr was the top points scorers for the hosts in a good allround display.

Stars' next home meeting is against Poole on Monday, September 9, with a trip to Wolverhampton coming up on Monday week.

King's Lynn 55: Thomas Jorgensen 12+1, Lewis Kerr 11+1, Craig Cook 9, Michael Palm Toft 8+1, Rory Schlein 7+1, Erik Riss 6+1, Tero Aarnio 2+1.

Belle Vue 35: Kenneth Bjerre 9+1, Dan Bewley 9, Steve Worrall 8, Jaimon Lidsey 6+1, Nathan Greaves 2, Dimitri Berge 1+1, Max Fricke r/r.

Most Read

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Man taken to hospital after shots fired in village

Police were called to reports of shots being fired near Bawsey Mill Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It’s just tragic what’s happened’ - Man killed in house fire on night he moved in

Nathan Dean, who died in a house fire Picture courtesy of the Dean family

‘He’s one of the most sought after players in England’ - City goal machine proves Lennon right

Teemu Pukki has stepped up to the Premier League with a bang at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take economy flight from Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children. Pic: Archant

Man taken to hospital after shots fired in village

Police were called to reports of shots being fired near Bawsey Mill Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It’s just tragic what’s happened’ - Man killed in house fire on night he moved in

Nathan Dean, who died in a house fire Picture courtesy of the Dean family

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

WATCH: Bailey May from Now United answers fan questions

Now United star Bailey May back in his home city of Norwich. Photo: Neil Perry
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists