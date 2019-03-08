Return of Nicklas Porsing a big boost for King's Lynn Stars

King's Lynn will soon have Nicklas Porsing back in their side to boost their push for a Premiership play-off spot.

As the Poultec Stars move into the second half of the season they have approached the Dane, who last rode for the club in 2017, to make a return to bolster their all-round strength.

Terms have been agreed for the move to happen and King's Lynn co-promoter Dale Allitt is delighted.

He said: "Obviously, we had signed Broc Nicol and unfortunately he got injured, and there is no real date for his return so we needed to do something to bolster the bottom end because we're a couple of points below the limit.

"We have brought Nick Porsing in who has had a good year in Poland where he scored 12 points and broke the track record last week. He knows our track very well and will come in at reserve and it will give us a lot more strength all through the team and give us more options going forward.

"It was no secret in 2017 that he was on a Gerhard engine which were quite new at the time and they were very hard to set up and more importantly it was very difficult for anyone else to help him with the set-ups.

"The difference this year he is coming back with his three Polish bikes, his Polish mechanics and fully set-up which he wasn't last time.

"I think we'll see a very different rider and we all know when Nick is on it he is capable of beating anybody at any time.

"This year is a little bit different because teams are taking points off each other more so than they did last year where you needed 44 points to get in the play-offs you don't need Einstein to realise we need a couple of away wins to achieve that.

"However, saying that I don't think we will need 44 points to get in there this year. We certainly need to win all our home meetings which is why Nick will come in because we need to be stronger, we need to be as strong as we can and we have made changes with bringing (Craig) Cook in previously to that."

The Stars are currently in the middle of a two-week break, with their next Premiership action at Peterborough on Thursday, July 25.