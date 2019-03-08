Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

Return of Nicklas Porsing a big boost for King's Lynn Stars

PUBLISHED: 06:01 17 July 2019

Nick Porsing in action for King's Lynn Stars in 2017 Picture: ARCHANT

Nick Porsing in action for King's Lynn Stars in 2017 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant 2017

King's Lynn will soon have Nicklas Porsing back in their side to boost their push for a Premiership play-off spot.

As the Poultec Stars move into the second half of the season they have approached the Dane, who last rode for the club in 2017, to make a return to bolster their all-round strength.

Terms have been agreed for the move to happen and King's Lynn co-promoter Dale Allitt is delighted.

He said: "Obviously, we had signed Broc Nicol and unfortunately he got injured, and there is no real date for his return so we needed to do something to bolster the bottom end because we're a couple of points below the limit.

"We have brought Nick Porsing in who has had a good year in Poland where he scored 12 points and broke the track record last week. He knows our track very well and will come in at reserve and it will give us a lot more strength all through the team and give us more options going forward.

You may also want to watch:

"It was no secret in 2017 that he was on a Gerhard engine which were quite new at the time and they were very hard to set up and more importantly it was very difficult for anyone else to help him with the set-ups.

"The difference this year he is coming back with his three Polish bikes, his Polish mechanics and fully set-up which he wasn't last time.

"I think we'll see a very different rider and we all know when Nick is on it he is capable of beating anybody at any time.

"This year is a little bit different because teams are taking points off each other more so than they did last year where you needed 44 points to get in the play-offs you don't need Einstein to realise we need a couple of away wins to achieve that.

"However, saying that I don't think we will need 44 points to get in there this year. We certainly need to win all our home meetings which is why Nick will come in because we need to be stronger, we need to be as strong as we can and we have made changes with bringing (Craig) Cook in previously to that."

The Stars are currently in the middle of a two-week break, with their next Premiership action at Peterborough on Thursday, July 25.

Most Read

Why those smiley faces in texts are important

Although it might mean nothing, a winky emoji can make you feel uncomfortable when received in a business communication, particularly from someone you don't know very well. Pic: Archant.

Elderly woman dies after crash between lorry and pedestrian

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Builders find surprise message hidden in floor of 150-year-old Norfolk building

A note was found inside a packet of cigarettes that had been hidden under the floor. Picture: Richard Lines

Man, 81, charged with murder after death of woman at care home

Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Canaries sign former Leeds favourite from West Ham on permanent deal

Norwich City have signed Sam Byram from West Ham Picture: Norwich CIty FC

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Elderly woman dies after crash between lorry and pedestrian

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man, 81, charged with murder after death of woman at care home

Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich scientists discover how to stop people smoking - pay them

Scientists from Norwich have found that people are more likely to stop smoking and stay smoke free if they’re are paid to. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The Range set to open new store on retail park

Work in progress at The Range store in Lowestoft. Picture: The Range
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists