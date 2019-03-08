King's Lynn Stars record thumping 57-33 win over below-strength Poole

Erik Riss was in good form for King's Lynn against Poole Pirates Picture: Archant Matthew Usher Photography

King's Lynn brushed aside badly depleted champions Poole with a stunning show on home shale on Monday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was a first win against the Pirates in three attempts at the Adrian Flux Arena after previous defeats in the Shield and Cup.

And Poultec Stars hero Michael Palm Toft enjoyed the night after saying his team should have won the title last season after Grand Final heartache against Poole.

"I enjoyed that," he said. "We should have won the league against them last season and it still hurts so I'm really pleased.

"I felt good, I was determined and really felt comfortable on the bike, I was really confident.

"Hopefully we can keep this going and get a good run going."

Lynn made a perfect start, with skipper Robert Lambert leading from start to finish and Palm Toft taking advantage of a Jock Holder mistake for a 5-1.

You may also want to watch:

And they followed it up with another maximum from reserve duo Simon Lambert and Lewis Kerr in the next to go 10-2 up.

Erik Riss, back in the side after injury, pulled off a good move to pass Nicolai Klindt in heat three for a Stars 4-2 to lead 14-4 - and even at this early stage it was a long way back for Poole.

Palm Toft thrilled the fans with a stunning swoop on Poole's Jack Holder in heat six for a 4-2.

Poole's last throw of the dice was Nicolai Klindt as a tactical sub in heat nine but Riss was brilliant with a move to pull away and the visitors could offer no more.

Lynn's dominance continued although there was concern over Thomas Jorgensen who withdrew as a precaution with a shoulder problem.

Poultec Stars head to Swindon this Thursday for more Premiership action.

King's Lynn: Erik Riss 11+2, Robert Lambert 11+1, Michael Palm Toft 9+1, Simon Lambert 8+1, Craig Cook 8, Lewis Kerr 7+3, Thomas Jorgensen 3

Poole: Jack Holder 12, Nicolai Klindt 9+1, Josh Grajczonek 6, Aaron Summers 3, Kyle Newman 3, Ricky Wells 0, Brady Kurtz R/R.