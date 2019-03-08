Drama to the end as King's Lynn Stars draw with Ipswich Witches

Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn's late rally salvaged a point in a thrilling Premiership clash with Ipswich on a dramatic Monday night in the Premiership.

Picture: Ian Burt

Fans packed into the Adrian Flux Arena for the battle between two great rivals who are back in the top flight together after Ipswich's winter promotion.

The Poultec Stars were in a spot of bother at eight points down with three heats to go against a Witches side with British legend Chris Harris in sizzling form on a track he loves.

With the scores level at 42-42 going into the last heat decider it was looking good for Lynn with skipper Robert Lambert and Craig Cook sat on a 5-1 - only for Harris to do his stuff and rescue the draw for Witches.

In truth, it was a fair result after a cliffhanger of a battle between two good teams with the fans going home fully entertained.

Picture: Ian Burt

With Lynn in trouble boss Peter Schroeck brought in Robert Lambert for a tactical sub ride in heat 11. He duly delivered with a superb win and Cook cut back to join him, leaving visiting skipper Danny King trailing.

It was this heat which kept the home side in the meeting and gave them a shot at the decider.

And yet it could have been comfortable for Lynn after going 19-11 up in heat five.

But Ipswich went on a winning run of four straight heats to take the lead with races starting to run out for the home side.

Picture: Ian Burt

Aussie ace Cameron Heeps was brilliant again for the Witches with 17 and the form of Harris meant they always had a chance.

Grand Prix star Lambert was impressive for Lynn, leading by example - but even he could find no answer to Harris.

There is a quick return match between the two East Anglian rivals in Suffolk on Thursday evening, with Lynn's next home match against Belle Vue next Monday.

Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn 45: Robert Lambert 15+1, Craig Cook 8+3, Thomas Jorgensen 8+1, Simon Lambert 6, Ty Proctor 4+1, Michael Palm Toft 2+1, Lewis Kerr 2+1.

Ipswich 45: Cameron Heeps 17+1, Chris Harris 14+1, Krystian Pieszczek 5+1, Edward Kennett 4, Danny King 3+1, Aaron Summers 1+1, Richard Lawson 1.

Picture: Ian Burt