King's Lynn Stars head to new-look Swindon circuit with an open mind

Peter Schroeck takes his King's Lynn Stars team to Swindon Picture: Ian Bush Archant

Stars boss Peter Schroeck says King's Lynn will head to Swindon with an open mind tomorrow evening (7.30pm).

The Poultec Stars will make their first visit to the Abbey since the circuit was reshaped and have renewed confidence following their win against Wolverhampton last time out.

The Robins have been rocked by the departure of British youngster Zach Wajtknecht, who has decided to take some time out of the sport, with Paul Starke coming in as a guest at reserve. The home side will also use rider replacement in place of injured Pole Tobiasz Musielak.

Schroeck said: "We go there with an open mind - we don't know what the track is going to be like because everything is a little bit new down there.

"At the moment the confidence is good in the team so, we go there with the right attitude and we will see what we can do.

"We have firepower with Robert Lambert at number one and Craig Cook at number five which means we can cause a threat in heats 13 and 15 with one of the strongest pairings in the league. Swindon have the likes of Jason Doyle, Troy Batchelor along with their recent changes and they won't lie down easily because they're on the home turf.

"All we can do is our best. We are going there with the thought of winning because we always want to win, but if we can come away from Swindon with something then I'll be very happy."

The Stars head to Wiltshire looking to end a run of four successive away defeats in the Premiership, although they beat Wolverhampton 52-38 at the Adrian Flux Arena on Monday to move off the foot of the seven team table.

Debutant Cook was the star of the show, dropping just a single point as the hosts picked up a welcome win.

Bottom position in the Premiership is now occupied by Swindon, who are one point behind the Stars, having had one less meeting.

Swindon: Jason Doyle, Tobiasz Musielak R/R, Rasmus Jensen, Adam Ellis, Troy Batchelor, Ellis Perks, Paul Starke.

King's Lynn: Robert Lambert, Michael Palm Toft, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Craig Cook, Simon Lambert, Lewis Kerr.