New man Cook takes centre stage as King's Lynn Stars see off Wolves

PUBLISHED: 22:19 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 22:19 03 June 2019

Craig Cook enjoyed an impressive debut for King's Lynn Stars against Wolverhampton Picture: Ian Burt

Craig Cook enjoyed an impressive debut for King's Lynn Stars against Wolverhampton Picture: Ian Burt

Debutant Craig Cook inspired King's Lynn to a win in their opening home league fixture of the season on Monday evening.

The 2017 British Champion dropped just a single point as the Poultec Stars beat Wolverhampton 52-38.

It was actually the visitors who made the brighter start at the Adrian Flux Arena, winning the opening three races and moving in front following a 5-1 in heat three. But the Stars responded in style and soon opened up some breathing space, with a 12-point advantage by the eighth.

Former Lynn man Rory Schlein looked as if he'd managed to get across his opponents from gate four for the Wolves in the fourth, but Stars reserve Lewis Kerr had other ideas from the inside and moved the Aussie wide, creating room for Cook in the process as the hosts levelled.

Thomas Jorgensen and former Wolf Ty Proctor combined for another maximum in the fifth before Michael Palm Toft cutback smartly up the inside of Schlein off bend two to lead a 4-2.

The Stars extended their lead when Cook and fellow new signing Simon Lambert rounded Thorssell and Nick Morris respectively, simultaneously out of the second corner and that 12-point lead was made when Palm Toft and Kerr outgated their counterparts in the eighth.

Proctor and Jorgensen looked on course for a second successive advantage together when the latter worked hard to get by Schlein mid-race, only to be denied a third place point when mechanical gremlins crept in. Thorssell, who was brought in as a tactical substitute for the visitors, was forced to settle for second.

Whilst the Stars had to settle for the minor placings in the next three races, they wrapped up victory in heat 13 when Cook stormed to victory while Robert Lambert eventually got the better of Masters after a tasty battle. And when Jorgensen and Kerr missed the gate in the penultimate race that gave the visitors hope of snatching a consolation league point.

But Cook and Lambert combined once again for an important heat advantage which sent the Wolves back to the Midlands with nothing to show for their efforts.

King's Lynn now face two away fixtures, one this Thursday at Swindon, with the next home action against rivals Ipswich on Monday, June 17.

King's Lynn 52: Craig Cook 13+1, Michael Palm Toft 8+2, Robert Lambert 8+1, Lewis Kerr 7+3, Ty Proctor 7+1, Thomas Jorgensen 5, Simon Lambert 4+1.

Wolverhampton 38: Jacob Thorssell 13, Sam Masters 8, Rory Schlein 6+1, Nick Morris 4+2, Ashley Morris 4, Luke Becker 3, Kyle Howarth R/R.

