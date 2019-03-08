Riss taken to hospital as King's Lynn Stars suffer home defeat in cup

Erik Riss had a heavy fall as King's Lunn played host to Poole Picture: MATTHEW USHER Matthew Usher Photography

King's Lynn have a major injury concern over German flyer Erik Riss after their 49-41 cup defeat at the hands of Poole on Monday night.

Riss, a key man for the Poultec Stars, came to grief in heat 10 on the third turn and was taken to hospital with a collarbone injury.

The hosts were already without Lewis Kerr, who was missing for personal reasons, and they missed him as the visitors hit back to claim the spoils after being 25-17 down after eight heats.

The night went downhill from the moment Riss crashed for the Adrian Flux Arena men as reigning league champions Poole turned the meeting on its head.

Robert Lambert made a triumphant return to his home track after his Grand Prix heroics at the weekend with a fine win in the opening race on a sun-kissed night to help Lynn to a 4-2 win.

Three straight heat advantages put the home side 12 up after six heats and seemingly in control.

Pirates duo Brady Kurtz and Josh Grajczonek then hit back with a 5-1 in heat seven to slash the deficit to eight points.

The Poultec Stars extended their lead to 10 with a 4-2 in the next race and all appeared well.

But Riss fell and Poole cashed in.

Five straight heat advantages for the Pirates gave them the victory to complete a remarkable turnaround which was tough for the home fans.

They got it back to 39-39 after 13 heats, and then reeled off successive 5-1s in the final two heats to win it.

Lynn boss Peter Schroeck said: "Our main concern is Erik Riss with broken collarbone and he will be out for some weeks and that was the catalyst for tonight.

"A few people need to pick themselves up and we need to pick ourselves up before we head to Peterborough on Bank Holiday Monday."

King's Lynn 41: Michael Palm Toft 13+1, Robert Lambert 12, Thomas Jorgensen 7, Erik Riss 6+2, , Ty Proctor 2, Kasper Andersen 1, Lewis Kerr R/R.

Poole 49: Brady Kurtz 13+1, Jack Holder 12, Nicolai Klindt 8, Josh Grajczonek 7+4, Nico Covatti 4+1, Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen 3+1, Richie Worrall 2+1.